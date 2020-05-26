Wisconsin National Guard begins mobile testing at Waupun, Dodge correctional institutions

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WAUPUN – The Wisconsin National Guard has four specimen collection teams in two Waupun prisons today conducting tests for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the Wisconsin National Guard, the teams had collected 68,117 specimens statewide previously. They resumed statewide operations today supporting local health departments and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services effort to increase the state’s COVID-19 testing capacity. Both Waupun Correctional Institution and Dodge Correctional Institution have two teams each at their facilities.

The Wisconsin National Guard specimen collection teams, comprised of more than 600 citizen soldiers and airmen in total, established mobile testing sites at locations ranging from correctional facilities and health clinics, to private businesses, and community-based testing sites.

Additional teams are in other facilities throughout the state.

After collecting the specimens at each site, Wisconsin National Guard troops send the test kits to a lab for analysis, and individual citizens receive their results via a phone call from their local health department or a state call center within three-to-seven days following the test.

