Wisconsin Native BigKat Manning has always loved writing. Now he hopes to share his writing with others through his new book, “Giraffes only do the Can-Can on Tuesdays”.
“I’ve always been a writer,” Manning said. “The story within the children’s book kind of mirrors my own childhood… I would be coming to the front of the class to read my stuff (and) people really seem to like it so I gravitated more towards art and writing in my high school and collegiate career.”
The book is illustrated by Adam Sheehan, a San Diego native.
Manning works as a filmmaking instructor at Coronado School of the Arts and teaches public speaking and interpersonal communication at Southwestern College.
The book is based on the experience of Manning’s daughter, Scarlett, on her trip to the zoo.
“Her and her third grade class was able to go to the zoo and have a behind the scenes tour, and she was really excited, because she loved animals as I do in real life,” Manning said.
When one of Scarlett’s classmates expresses disappointment about the zoo, saying the animals “just lay around,” Scarlett begins to tell stories about what the animals do when humans are not around.
“It just gets crazier and crazier as it goes on,” Manning said. “Culminating with the title of the book. The giraffes will put on a can-can show for the rest of the animals. So it’s all this very imaginative stuff that goes on.”
Manning said one of his favorite zoos to visit is Baraboo’s.
This isn’t Manning’s first book. “Crackers, It’s Cold Outside!” was published in 2018. Manning said the book was written partially to teach himself how to self publish on Amazon.
“This one shows, through the viewpoint of a human, a cat meowing to go outside,” Manning said. “The human keeps saying ‘I know you think it’s spring time and you’ll chase butterflies, but it’s January in Wisconsin.’”
When the human relents and lets the cat out, the cat immediately returns inside and plops itself down where the human was previously sitting.
Copies of Manning’s new book are available at the Richland Center, Plain and Spring Green community libraries. A copy is on its way to the Sauk City Library as well.
The Sauk City Library recently hosted a panel of authors with local roots to discuss their work and take questions from the public.
Library Director Emily Judd said the library plans to host more such events in the future. Manning said he would be interested in participating.
“I would love to do that,” Manning said. “That’s been my dream, to have people interested in my work. I do this as a labor of love, I don’t ever expect to make any money off of it. But that would be great, to do a panel or a signing session or something like that.”
Manning’s book, “Giraffes only do the Can-Can on Tuesdays” is available on Amazon for $15.
