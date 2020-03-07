Wisconsin primary in 1960: Candidates John Kennedy and Hubert Humphrey visit Columbus

In 1960, the Wisconsin primary election was April 5, the second primary in the United States after the New Hampshire primary. Two major candidates vying for the Wisconsin delegates were Sen. Hubert Humphrey of Minnesota and Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts. Both candidates visited Columbus each appearing to groups of about 50 people. In addition to the two senators, Stuart Symington of Missouri, Gov. Pat Brown of California, Sen. Wayne Morse of Oregon, Adlai Stevenson of Illinois, and Lyndon Johnson of Texas were all actively seeking delegates.

Being a hotly contested election, both candidates appeared in Columbus even with Columbus being a community that almost always voted Republican. Having a large group of Irish Catholics in Columbus may have attracted Kennedy to the city, as Kennedy’s religion was a factor in the race. Humphrey was well known in Wisconsin, often being referred to as Wisconsin’s third senator. The picture of Jim Crombie and John F. Kennedy did not appear in the newspaper but pictures of both Kennedy and Humphrey did appear in the paper. Strong local Democratic supporters included Jim Crombie, Dr. Bartley, and Herman Brill. Kennedy did win the primary by a margin of 56.5% to 43.5% for Humphrey.