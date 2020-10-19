Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston ready to process deer for hunters

Shooting a deer is not easy, but it is the easier part. Once the deer is bagged, do you have the equipment and experience to process the deer and get it ready for consumption? You might, but if not Wisconsin River Meats is ready to do it for you, as they have since 1992.
“We have the experience to help,” said Wisconsin River Meats co-owner John Hamm. “David (Mauer, co-owner) has 30 years of experience, I have 40, the rest of the staff are very experienced, and our recipes are very well liked.”
Basic processing will cost about $100 for a Whitetail Deer, with Wisconsin River Meats doing the skinning, cutting, grinding, wrapping and freezing for those who bring their deer in for processing.
If interested in something special, Hamm said the company can prepare venison in numerous ways, including smoking, sausages, landjaeger, jerky, bacon, wieners, ring bologna, bratwurst, meatballs and more.
“There is no competition for venison sausage, but the last competition before COVID cancelled things, the German Butcher’s Association, we won four gold medals for our landjaeger, summer sausage, ring bologna and brats,” Hamm said.
Each year Wisconsin River Meats processes between 2,000 and 3,000 Whitetail Deer, but Hamm says they can take care of your processing needs for other types of game as well.
“We do a bit of all sorts of stuff,” Hamm said. “Mule deer, bears, elk, moose, caribou, we’ll even do goose and turkey sausage.”
Most animals, such as elk and moose, are processed for $1 per pound.
Before bringing your animal in for processing, hunters should ensure their kill is registered and properly field dressed. Wisconsin River Meats can collect heads for testing for Chronic Wasting Disease so long as the head is intact, and can also prepare deer for head mounts or cut the antlers off.
“What I want people to know is we value our hunter customers,” Hamm said. “Game processing is one of our core businesses, some of these other processors don’t take deer anymore, but as long as I’m around we won’t abandon those hunters.”
For more information or a full pricing list, visit Wisconsin River Meats at N5340 Highway H outside Mauston, online at wisconsinrivermeats.com, or by calling 608-847-7413.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
