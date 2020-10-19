Wisconsin River Meats in Mauston ready to process deer for hunters

Shooting a deer is not easy, but it is the easier part. Once the deer is bagged, do you have the equipment and experience to process the deer and get it ready for consumption? You might, but if not Wisconsin River Meats is ready to do it for you, as they have since 1992.

“We have the experience to help,” said Wisconsin River Meats co-owner John Hamm. “David (Mauer, co-owner) has 30 years of experience, I have 40, the rest of the staff are very experienced, and our recipes are very well liked.”

Basic processing will cost about $100 for a Whitetail Deer, with Wisconsin River Meats doing the skinning, cutting, grinding, wrapping and freezing for those who bring their deer in for processing.

If interested in something special, Hamm said the company can prepare venison in numerous ways, including smoking, sausages, landjaeger, jerky, bacon, wieners, ring bologna, bratwurst, meatballs and more.

“There is no competition for venison sausage, but the last competition before COVID cancelled things, the German Butcher’s Association, we won four gold medals for our landjaeger, summer sausage, ring bologna and brats,” Hamm said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}