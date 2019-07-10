Any Sauk Prairie local with an interest in robotics will have a unique opportunity to learn more about the field July 17. Wisconsin Robotics will be showcasing their Mars rover model, Horizon, at the Sauk City Library.
“We’ll start with a quick slideshow about what Wisconsin Robotics is and what we do,” said Wisconsin Robotics Project Director Victor Freirie. “Then we’ll bring in our main competition robot from last season called Horizon.”
Originally from Spain, Freirie is studying mechanical engineering at the University of Wisconsin, where Wisconsin Robotics is headquartered.
“I was always into automation systems and controls,” Freire said. “Once I graduate, I want to work in the controls industry… It’s been complementing my learning at the university really well (and) it’s good to apply the things we learned in class.”
Sauk City Library Director Emily Judd said the July 17 presentation is just one of a variety of STEM programs offered at the library designed to “encourage kids to view science as fun and accessible.”
Friere will be accompanied by former Wisconsin Robotics President Nick Ackerman.
“The robot itself does take two people to drive,” Freire said.“One operator drives the arm, one operator drives the wheels… We do tasks like driving over rocks and different terrain, and picking up objects.”
A smaller robot will be available for audience members to try and operate. The design of the robot is more representative of what a hobbyist might build on their own, Friere said.
“We want to play a supportive role in (children’s) education by providing access to new and interesting technologies and experiences,” Judd said.
Friere said he has seen robotics grow more popular in recent years and is creating new opportunities.
“From an industry standpoint, I can see how robotics could help in automating certain tasks,” Friere said. “It could get rid of some menial jobs in industry but then add, in my opinion, more rewarding jobs.”
The July 17 event will be held 1-2 p.m. at the Sauk City Library.
