The library may be an unusual place to find a Mars rover robot, but July 17 that’s exactly what patrons of the Sauk City Library came out to see.
Sauk Prairie locals heard from Wisconsin Robotics members Victor Freirie and Nick Ackerman. The organization, founded in 2000, operates through the University of Wisconsin and competes in competitions that draw talent from all over the world.
“I was always into automation systems and controls,” Freire said. “Once I graduate, I want to work in the controls industry… It’s been complementing my learning at the university really well (and) it’s good to apply the things we learned in class.”
Sauk City Library Director Emily Judd said the July 17 presentation is just one of a variety of STEM programs offered at the library designed to “encourage kids to view science as fun and accessible.”
Friere agreed on the importance of showcasing to children the capabilities of a career in the STEM fields.
“There’s a lot of potential for furthering humanity as a whole,” Friere said. “If you get into STEM, you’ll be contributing to that.”
A recent competition Wisconsin Robotics competed in was the University Rover Challenge, where robotics teams control their custom build Mars rovers from an out-of-sight location and attempt to navigate the desert terrain of Utah and detect a tennis ball before declaring the discovery by sending a signal back to the control room.
Wisconsin Robotics brought their Mars rover, Horizon, to show the audience.
“There’s still some Utah sand in the wheels,” Friere said.
At the audience’s request, Friere and Ackerman showed off how fast Horizon can move and the range of motion its appendages are capable of.
“It’s cool to see how people from other countries try to deal with how to build these rovers too,” Ackerman said.
Friere and Ackerman estimated Horizon cost about $17,000 to build. Wisconsin Robotics builds a new Mars rover every year, using many of the same parts. Horizon is the fourth in a succession of rovers. “We’ll do it again in September,” Friere said.
Wisconsin Robotics has also competed in an event dubbed “Bot-Shot” which involves robots playing a game of Horse with a basketball and a hoop.
Wisconsin Robotics does not compete in the “battle bot” events, where teams design robots to fight one another.
“We’ve been contacted, and talked about doing battle bot stuff,” Ackerman said. “I don’t want my robot to get broken.”
Ackerman said one of the goals of the presentation was to get the audience, mainly children, “excited about robotics and science and math.”
