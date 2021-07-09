Wisconsin State Patrol reports 8 flat tires on I-90 due to screws spilled onto road

Multiple vehicles reported having flat tires on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells due to drywall screws that spilled onto the roadway.
Sgt. Randy Gordon with the Wisconsin State Patrol said eight vehicles reported having flat tires at around 5 p.m. July 7 at mile post 84 in Juneau County, by exit 85 near Rocky Arbor State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Deputies were dispatched to the area and found drywall screws in the tires of the vehicles.
He said deputies from Juneau and Sauk County checked the roadway to see if additional screws could be located but none were found. Deputies also checked with the highway department to see if any additional reports came in and didn’t hear any after the initial reports.
“It was an initial barrage for about 10 minutes or so of people calling saying they got flat tires. We went and checked it out and found screws in their tires,” Gordon said. “It was done as fast as it started and then we just started calling tow trucks and getting people arrangements for getting their tires fixed.”
No crashes or injuries happened, he said. Gordon said the state patrol isn’t sure how the screws spilled onto the roadway.
“We couldn’t find anything that showed what actually went on. We couldn’t find any boxes or a bucket or anything like that where screws would have fallen into the road and we really don’t know exactly how they got there,” Gordon said. “If this was accidental or malicious we really don’t have any clue on that right now.”
Gordon said the state patrol is investigating the incident as much as possible and is keeping an eye out to see if similar situations happen.
Gordon said a notification wasn’t sent about the incident because it happened in a short amount of time. There also weren’t any additional reports after initial calls came in and deputes also didn’t find additional screws on the roadway after searching the area, so an alert wasn’t needed at the time, he said.
If it was a continuous incident, with around 20 to 30 or additional vehicles involved, the state would have issued a traffic alert, he said. Additional measures, like calling in a sweeper, would’ve also been conducted.
“It was a very isolated incident that just happened in a very short amount of time,” he said.
