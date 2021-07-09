Wisconsin State Patrol reports 8 flat tires on I-90 due to screws spilled onto road

Multiple vehicles reported having flat tires on I-90 near Wisconsin Dells due to drywall screws that spilled onto the roadway.

Sgt. Randy Gordon with the Wisconsin State Patrol said eight vehicles reported having flat tires at around 5 p.m. July 7 at mile post 84 in Juneau County, by exit 85 near Rocky Arbor State Park in Wisconsin Dells. Deputies were dispatched to the area and found drywall screws in the tires of the vehicles.

He said deputies from Juneau and Sauk County checked the roadway to see if additional screws could be located but none were found. Deputies also checked with the highway department to see if any additional reports came in and didn’t hear any after the initial reports.

“It was an initial barrage for about 10 minutes or so of people calling saying they got flat tires. We went and checked it out and found screws in their tires,” Gordon said. “It was done as fast as it started and then we just started calling tow trucks and getting people arrangements for getting their tires fixed.”

No crashes or injuries happened, he said. Gordon said the state patrol isn’t sure how the screws spilled onto the roadway.