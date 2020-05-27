Wisconsin State Troopers arrest Dells native after meth pipe allegedly falls out of pocket during field sobriety test

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a man early on May 27 just outside the Wisconsin Dells for operating under the influence, as well as drug paraphernalia possession after a routine traffic stop, according to a press release.

Dells native Brian Dale Hill, 42, was traveling westbound on I-90, near mile marker 88, when state troopers allegedly saw his car swerve out of its lane without signalling, nearly crashing into a semi truck. According to Sergeant Gary Helgerson, state troopers directed Hill to pull over and detected signs of impairment while conducting the traffic stop.

Hill consented to standardized field sobriety tests, according to the release. During the field sobriety tests, a methamphetamine pipe fell out of Brian’s shorts, according to Helgerson.

According to the release, Hill also was driving with a suspended license and was on active parole due to a pair of drug manufacturing convictions in late 2013. After the arrest, he was transported to the Sauk County Jail, where he awaits a court date.

This is Hill’s fourth OWI offense, which qualifies as a Class H felony, an increase in punishment from the third. If convicted, Hill faces up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines. His possession of the pipe could add time to a potential jail sentence.

