Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts Kekoskee case
Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts Kekoskee case

BDCFILE Kekoskee sign (copy) (copy)

A panel of judges on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled in Mayville's favor in the case over the village of Kekoskee.

 Daily Citizen file photo

The ongoing court case over the village of Kekoskee is on the docket for the state Supreme Court.

The case  which involves the village of Kekoskee, the state Department of Administration and the city of Mayville  was transferred to the Supreme Court Thursday. First briefs are due to the court by Jan. 19.

The court case has been simmering for two years. In 2018, the state Department of Administration approved a plan that had been in the works to attach the tiny Kekoskee to the rural Williamstown township, eliminating Williamstown. Kekoskee had been struggling to fill its government positions. The full territory has been operating as the village of Kekoskee, surrounding the city of Mayville, ever since.

Mayville officially opposed the decision, with concerns about how the change would impact the city’s ability to annex land and grow, and sued. In 2019, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found the state decision did not follow the law and reversed it, with a stay, and Kekoskee and the state appealed.

A three-judge panel with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV in Madison heard the case in June and issued a decision in September written by Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg.

The appeals court took a different interpretation than the circuit court. The appeals court judges determined that the state made an error in approving the boundary changes under state law and that Mayville had a right to be included in the plan as a party. The appeals court sent the case back to the circuit court, to be sent back to the Department of Administration, for further proceedings consistent with the appeals court decision.

The department originally rejected a proposed boundary change plan in early 2018 and suggested including a “growth area” where village property owners near Mayville would be able to smoothly detach their land into the city for development and services. The department approved a second revised plan with that concept in it. Mayville was not a party in the approved plan.

The appeals court found that the designated village detachment area counts as a change of Mayville’s boundaries, so the city should have been included in the plan under state law. The appeals court took a different path than the circuit court, which found that state law does not allow for a village absorb a town.

In asking for Supreme Court review, the Department of Administration The department’s petition argued that it correctly approved the plan to eliminate the boundary between Kekoskee and Williamstown and that the city does not have standing in the case. It says the appeals court’s reasoning was incorrect when finding that the plan would change Mayville’s boundaries. The department also argues that the case presents new questions about the law with statewide impact, so the Supreme Court should address it.

Kekoskee is similarly arguing for legal clarity about boundary plans under state law.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

