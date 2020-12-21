Wisconsin Supreme Court accepts Kekoskee case

The ongoing court case over the village of Kekoskee is on the docket for the state Supreme Court.

The case — which involves the village of Kekoskee, the state Department of Administration and the city of Mayville — was transferred to the Supreme Court Thursday. First briefs are due to the court by Jan. 19.

The court case has been simmering for two years. In 2018, the state Department of Administration approved a plan that had been in the works to attach the tiny Kekoskee to the rural Williamstown township, eliminating Williamstown. Kekoskee had been struggling to fill its government positions. The full territory has been operating as the village of Kekoskee, surrounding the city of Mayville, ever since.

Mayville officially opposed the decision, with concerns about how the change would impact the city’s ability to annex land and grow, and sued. In 2019, Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found the state decision did not follow the law and reversed it, with a stay, and Kekoskee and the state appealed.

A three-judge panel with the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District IV in Madison heard the case in June and issued a decision in September written by Judge JoAnne Kloppenburg.