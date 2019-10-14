Wisconsin Supreme Court justices, from left, Annette Kingsland Ziegler, Daniel Kelly and Brian Hagedorn pledge their allegiance Monday to the United States of America as members of an honor guard demonstration march into the Marquette County Courthouse. The high court visited Montello as part of its statewide Justice on Wheels program.
Marquette County Judge Chad Hendee listens during opening ceremonies Monday during a Wisconsin Supreme Court visit to the courthouse in Montello. Students and citizens from across Marquette County and beyond came to witness the high court hear oral agruments in three cases as part of its Justice on Wheels program.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, left, and Chief Justice Patience Roggensack listen Monday during opening ceremonies at the Marquette County Courthouse before oral arguments begin in three cases. The high court visited Montello as part of its statewide Justice on Wheels program.
Endeavor Elementary School student Carley Schraufnagel, left, reads an essay Monday she wrote about the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution giving women the right to vote as Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Brian Hagedorn listens. The high court visited the Marquette County Courthouse in Montello as part of its statewide Justice on Wheels program.
Marquette County Judge Chad Hendee introduces all seven justices of the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Monday at the courthouse in Montello. Students and citizens from across Marquette County and beyond came to witness the high court hear oral agruments in three cases as part of its Justice on Wheels program.
MONTELLO − Moments before introducing a Wisconsin Supreme Court case to Marquette County students and citizens Monday, District Attorney Brian Juech said it was nice to see youth taking an interest in civics, giving him hope for the future.
“This is really my first time seeing the Supreme Court in action all together, so it’s very exciting,” Juech said.
All seven justices heard oral arguments in three cases Monday during the high court’s first visit to Montello as part of its statewide Justice on Wheels outreach program. The effort provides glimpses of the court’s workings for community members outside of Madison.
“We’re trying to get people interested in civics,” Chief Justice Patience Roggensack said. She said when attorneys and justices exchange questions and arguments about the Wisconsin state constitution, “it makes the document come alive.”
Marquette County Judge Chad Hendee said circuit courts are “the front line of the legal system” and that Supreme Court’s decisions can affect how criminal and civil cases are handled.
“I really am happy that the people of Marquette County have had the chance to come check this out and see what it’s like,” Hendee said.
Learning experience
Addressing a group of students from around the area, including Westfield High School, Montello High School and High Marq Environmental Charter School, public defender Mark Gumz said it was an honor to be there and that he hoped the students would find the experience meaningful.
Westfield High School senior Taylor Bignell was among the students who showed up Monday.
Bignell said after her teacher Becky Walters mentioned the Supreme Court’s visit to Montello in class, she asked her grandfather − a U.S. Marshall for the Western District of Wisconsin − about securing a seat in the room.
Bignell said Monday’s event was her first time ever attending a court case or seeing the Supreme Court at work.
“There’s always two sides to a story. There’s valid arguments for everything,” Bignell said, adding she learned how long it can take for some criminal cases to be resolved.
Columbia County Judge W. Andrew Voigt came to see the Supreme Court in action Monday after missing a prior Justice on Wheels session in Columbia County in 2011 due to a scheduled trial.
Voigt said he urges citizens to jump on any chance they can get in the future to witness the Supreme Court at work, noting such opportunities are rare for the general public. Voigt said attending satisfied his own intellectual curiosity.
Math, malice and marriage
The Wisconsin Supreme Court heard oral arguments Monday related to how fines should be multiplied in operating while intoxicated cases, whether soliciting first-degree reckless injury is a crime and what happens in a marital settlement agreement if either party fails to maintain life insurance.
Juech introduced the State of Wisconsin v. Charles L. Neill with a warning: “Here we are, talking about math.”
That case presented an issue about whether a Wisconsin judge was correct to double a minimum fine from $600 to $1,200 and then quadrupled it for a man convicted of third-offense operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.25 while a child was inside the vehicle.
Gumz introduced the State of Wisconsin v. Kelly James Kloss. That case presented issues including whether it’s possible to solicit first-degree reckless injury and whether the intention of doing so is punishable regardless of whether a criminal act actually was completed.
Rising stars
Before the Supreme Court heard two criminal cases and one civil case Monday, Justice Brian Hagedorn congratulated the winners in a fifth-grade civics contest among various Marquette County schools.
Endeavor Elementary School student Carley Schraufnagel won a first-place award for her essay about the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
Another Endeavor Elementary School student, Gabrielle Richards, placed second for her own essay about women’s right to vote.
Neenah Creek Elementary School student McKenna Byers took third place for her essay about changes she hopes to see in the U.S. Constitution, including an amendment to allow children to vote in elections.
Hagedorn invited Schraufnagel to read her essay aloud before the court Monday.
Schraufnagel said she interviewed her grandmother before writing the essay and called on all eligible citizens to use their right to vote.
