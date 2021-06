Wisconsin Supreme Court rules in Mayville's favor on case over Kekoskee boundaries

Mayville notched a massive victory in a long-running court case over its borders.

On Friday, the state Supreme Court issued a unanimous decision in Mayville's favor over the state Department of Administration's decision in October 2018 to allow the village of Kekoskee and the town of Williamstown to change their boundaries and become one incorporated village completely surrounding the city of Mayville. The issue went to court in 2018 and was argued before the state Supreme Court in April after the circuit court and the appeals court had previously found in Mayville's favor.

The decision was written by Justice Patience Roggensack.

The justices found that the city of Mayville had the standing to bring the case and that Mayville should have been included in the boundary change plan that the state approved. Mayville officially opposed the plan because it would make it more difficult for Mayville to annex land. Kekoskee pursued the plan after finding it difficult to recruit people to fill elected offices in the village.