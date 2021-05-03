Wisconsin tourism secretary promotes branding efforts moving out of pandemic

Wisconsin's tourism secretary paid a virtual visit to the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday to present the state's branding efforts as National Travel and Tourism Week kicked off.
Acting Secretary Anne Sayers said there are signs of positivity and the data is encouraging as more people plan to travel in this stage of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also noted that people pumped $2.5 billion into the local Wisconsin economy that would have been spent on vacations instead.
Sayers did not address the decline in the tourism economy directly during the virtual meeting.
The Wisconsin State Journal reports that direct tourism spending in Wisconsin was down 28.3% in 2020 to $9.8 billion, a loss of $3.8 billion.
None of the state's 72 counties saw an increase in visitor spending when compared with 2019, according to numbers from the state Department of Tourism obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal. Some northern Wisconsin counties fared the best with single-digit declines.
The overall economic impact of tourism in Wisconsin dropped 22.3% to $17.3 billion
Sayers delivered an upbeat message.
"The travelers are packing their bags. They're ready. They're thinking about where they're going to go to have these special moments once again and make up for lost time," Sayers said. "We've put together what I think is a very strategic marketing plan to help capitalize on all of that pent-up demand. Outdoor recreation is leading the way, and it's such an opportunity because you can build anything else around it."
The theme of the state's tourism branding this year is "where the unexpected is ready to be discovered." Sayers said other entities can keep that concept in mind as they develop their own campaigns to draw people in to visit, work or live — which the local Chamber of Commerce and the city are doing. There is a focus on younger consumers and outdoor recreation.
Sayers said that the legislature devoted money for a new office for outdoor recreation and $1.5 million to start marketing in new areas. She said the state asked the department to lapse back funding, but the department found other ways to make those cuts and maintain the boosted marketing funding, which was not easy. It is seeking to keep the new department and marketing funds in the next budget as the process continues.
The pandemic changed marketing plans last year, but Sayers said the department made sure to keep Wisconsin tourism on people's minds, including through earned media.
"We never went off. We stayed up in all channels," she said. "We just sort of rethought how to do all that because we wanted to do two things: one, stay on, stay in front of the consumer, keep them longing for travel even if they weren't quite ready yet. Two, prepare for this moment of recovery because we knew this moment would come and we wanted to be competitive."
Sayers said the state is outpacing 2019, a record year for tourism, in terms of people booking two-night stays, one of multiple promising data points, like average travel spending in the state versus the country and travelers with plans within the next six months.
