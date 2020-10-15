Wisconsin wolf population continues to rise above delisting goals

The results are obvious when looking at year-to-year data of wolves in Wisconsin. The population, which was as low as 14 in 1985, really began to rebound in the early 1990s. It rose from 34 to 83 between 1990 and 1995, hit 248 in 2000, 435 in 2005, 704 in 2010 and 815 in 2012.

“Wolves are a native species in Wisconsin and their recovery from being effectively eliminated during the last century is a conservation success story and should be celebrated,” Johnson said. “Having wolves on the landscape is an important piece of the ecological puzzle, and they also provide a sense of wilderness that many people appreciate. Wolves are also of great cultural significance to the Ojibwe and other tribes in the state.”

However, there are some obvious consequences to having an increased number of carnivores in nature. Wolves can lead to the loss of livestock and domestic animals. There were about 90 confirmed wolf complaints in Wisconsin between April 2019 and April 2020, while there were fewer than 70 complaints the previous year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’ve seen an increase in both conflicts with livestock and hunting dogs this year compared to last year, but overall they remain comparable to the average over the last five years,” Johnson said. “Regardless of the numbers, these events are tough and stressful situations for those involved.”