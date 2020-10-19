Wisconsin woman suffers only minor injuries after 50-foot fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 24-year-old woman survived a 50-foot fall from the east bluff with only minor injuries Saturday at Devil’s Lake State Park.
After the Baraboo Rope Rescue team performed a “technical rope rescue,” the Wisconsin woman was transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where she was treated for minor injuries and released the same day, said Sauk County warden supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Mike Green.
“The way it came across on Baraboo scanner made it sound like it was going to be really serious injuries,” Green said. “She was really lucky, but it wasn’t.”
He said she fell near the rock formation known as Devil’s Doorway during the early afternoon Saturday.
“Just the traditional slip and fall like we have at Devil’s Lake. Nothing unusual about it,” Green said.
Baraboo Fire and EMS also responded to the incident, he said.
People have died from falls at Devil's Lake in recent years, including a death in 2018 and one in 2017. An Illinois teenager broke his leg after taking a 20-foot fall last year.
Dave Schrofer assists team member during training
Rock rescue rally
Sean Collins waits for Med Flight chopper
Sean Collins watches as helicopter lands
UW Med Flight helicopter inbound
Med Flight chopper lands in a field
Todd Nelson beside grounded chopper
Todd Nelson near Med Flight chopper
Rolling out to rock rescue training
Firefighter secures safety harness on cliff
Securing the safety equipment on cliff's edge
Lt. Mark Willer stands watch
Lt. Mark Willer and team
Baraboo Fire & Rescue team on the bluffs
Don't look down the cliffside
It's a long way down
Dave Schrofer prepares to descend cliff
Dave Schrofer ready to descend the cliff
Dave Schrofer descends during cliff rescue training
Lt. Mark Willer on the bluffs
Dave Schrofer helps person on cliffs during training
Dave Schrofer ascends cliff
Going up and over the cliff
Baraboo rescue team hauls person to safety during training
Taking off-road vehicle for a spin
