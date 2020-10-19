 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wisconsin woman suffers only minor injuries after 50-foot fall at Devil's Lake Saturday
0 comments
breaking top story

Wisconsin woman suffers only minor injuries after 50-foot fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}
Dave Schrofer helps person on cliffs during training (copy)

Baraboo Fire & Rescue team member Dave Schrofer, left, helps a fellow team member playing the role of an injured person May 13, 2019, during cliff rescue training at Devil's Lake State Park. Baraboo's rope team rescued a woman who fell about 50 feet off the east bluff Saturday at the park.

 NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES

A 24-year-old woman survived a 50-foot fall from the east bluff with only minor injuries Saturday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

After the Baraboo Rope Rescue team performed a “technical rope rescue,” the Wisconsin woman was transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where she was treated for minor injuries and released the same day, said Sauk County warden supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Mike Green.

“The way it came across on Baraboo scanner made it sound like it was going to be really serious injuries,” Green said. “She was really lucky, but it wasn’t.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

He said she fell near the rock formation known as Devil’s Doorway during the early afternoon Saturday.

“Just the traditional slip and fall like we have at Devil’s Lake. Nothing unusual about it,” Green said.

Baraboo Fire and EMS also responded to the incident, he said.

People have died from falls at Devil's Lake in recent years, including a death in 2018 and one in 2017. An Illinois teenager broke his leg after taking a 20-foot fall last year.

Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Evers Asks U.S. Supreme Court for Election Extensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News