Wisconsin woman suffers only minor injuries after 50-foot fall at Devil's Lake Saturday

A 24-year-old woman survived a 50-foot fall from the east bluff with only minor injuries Saturday at Devil’s Lake State Park.

After the Baraboo Rope Rescue team performed a “technical rope rescue,” the Wisconsin woman was transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, where she was treated for minor injuries and released the same day, said Sauk County warden supervisor for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Mike Green.

“The way it came across on Baraboo scanner made it sound like it was going to be really serious injuries,” Green said. “She was really lucky, but it wasn’t.”

He said she fell near the rock formation known as Devil’s Doorway during the early afternoon Saturday.

“Just the traditional slip and fall like we have at Devil’s Lake. Nothing unusual about it,” Green said.

Baraboo Fire and EMS also responded to the incident, he said.