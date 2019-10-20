Wisconsinites will probably laugh at themselves when Charlie Berens of “Manitowoc Minute” performs his comedy act Saturday in Baraboo.
He insists it’s all in good fun.
“The cool thing about Wisconsin is we understand and embrace the weird quirks we have,” Berens said of his standup routine, which is, by and large, all about “exploring those quirks and being honest about them.”
Berens, a suburban Milwaukee native, launched the Manitowoc Minute series online about two years ago -- a mock news program that offers home-cooked takes on what’s happening locally and in the world at large. His YouTube channel boasts more than 50,000 subscribers and has 119 videos with more than 5 million combined views, and his comedy tour sells out wherever he goes.
Accordingly, his first-ever performance in Baraboo is sold out, but residents might find Berens walking around the city or grabbing a bite to eat the day before he takes the stage at Al. Ringling Theatre. Berens does this everywhere he goes, “absorbing” as much of the local culture as he can for his act, he said.
“I never know what I’ll do until I get there and write it out,” Berens said of his travels. “We live in a day and age where everyone sees each other on Facebook more than face to face, but what I love about this show is it brings people together to have fun. The idea of laughing together about something that’s so true to all of us creates a great feeling of community.
"It’s just nice to experience that part of life.”
Regional quirks to be exploited Saturday include everything from ice fishing and deer hunting to the mannerisms of your typical help-anyone-with-anything Midwestern personality.
You have free articles remaining.
“Everybody has someone like that in their life, or maybe they are that person themselves,” Berens said of the people who drop everything for you, no matter the circumstances. “They’ll paint your house, they’ll take your friend to the airport, they’ll help you move.
“They’ll say, ‘Ope, sorry,’ or ‘Ope, can I get a beer?’”
His camo-wearing, Manitowoc Minute character “is basically an exaggerated version of who I am,” said Berens, who splits his time between Los Angeles and Milwaukee. The act is more “self-parody” than anything else, he added, and the laughter is therapeutic.
“This is a state that doesn’t hesitate to wear a Cheesehead to church,” he said of his own love for Wisconsin and the Green Bay Packers.
He loves camping and hiking and has done both, several times, at Devil’s Lake State Park. He said he looks forward to taking in that scenery once again and to performing in “the historical landmark” that is Al. Ringling.
“I can’t say anything bad about Baraboo,” Berens said. “Every time I’ve been there, it’s been fun. There seems to be a lot of energy around this show, and I’m really excited about that.
“I just hope people come on out and get ready to laugh and take a break from life for a few hours. I hope they enjoy themselves.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)