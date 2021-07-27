Wishes for an outdoor pool in Beaver Dam face reality check

Every summer a question splashes into Beaver Dam residents minds: Beaver Dam is surrounded by cities with outdoor aquatic centers, so why doesn’t Beaver Dam have one?
“It’s kind of silly that I have to go to another town, when I live in a community that is two times bigger,” Beaver Dam resident Jackie Durfee said. “I love Beaver Dam and they deserve to have more than they have.”
Durfee and her family have a season pass for the Horicon Aquatic Center, but she said she’d like if her older children would just be able to ride their bikes to an aquatic center in Beaver Dam like the ones in Columbus, Fall River, Horicon and Waupun.
Durfee said her family has a family pass to the Horicon Aquatic Center. While daily prices are $5 for anyone 4 and older, Durfee’s family, who uses the pool frequently, pays the $125 for the family pass plus an additional $10 so the entire family can enjoy the pool.
“My kids love to come here, and I like that it keeps them busy and occupies them with something that is positive,” Durfee said.
Durfee said she does wonder why Beaver Dam doesn’t have a pool. Crystal Lake Beach does not seem like a real beach to Durfee she said it doesn’t seem clean. The wading pool in Swan City Park works for younger kids but parents who have children of different ages can’t bring their children there.
“I feel one thing Beaver Dam is lacking is something for children to do after they are past the park age,” Durfee said. “What does it offer kids?’
A splash pad, which is planned for Swan Park, would not interest her family Durfee said, whose youngest child is 11 years old.
“He’s been going (to Horicon) since he was 6,” Durfee said. “He outgrew Swan City pool.”
Durfee said the pool in Horicon has areas for all ages so families can swim in the same pool and have fun. The larger aquatic centers also have things like night swims and other fun events in the summer.
City revamping facilitiesBeaver Dam Mayor Becky Glewen said she is aware that for at least 20 years people have been asking about the possibility of the city building a pool.
“A few times individuals have tried to build support, but it never seemed to have the council support,” Glewen said. “It is a huge cost and pools do lose money, so it would have to be a commitment.”
Glewen said Beaver Dam is focused on creating a family-friendly environment. It is one of the ways to help build the work force in Beaver Dam for the companies here.
The Swan City Park wading pool for youngsters will be closing due to the structure’s age and not being economical to update. The area will be made into a splash pad with the bathroom/changing rooms being updated.
Glewen said the city was going to start on the project this fall but they were able to find a grant that the city applied for and will not have outcome of the grant until fall.
“We wouldn’t have time to start it this fall,” Glewen said. “We don’t know if the pool will make it another season though.”
The project is slated to start the fall of 2022 with the splash pad being completed in the summer of 2023.
Glewen said she is aware people have suggested a larger pool in Swan Park, but it wouldn’t be feasible with the size of the park.
“It would take up half the park and at the community meeting we did hear that people did not want this to be a pool,” Glewen said. “They want to continue to have the lagoons and other areas of the park.”
Glewen said Crystal Lake Beach does need some work but it is still a huge untapped opportunity for the city of Beaver Dam.
“However we can’t do everything at once,” Glewen said.
Building a new Department of Public Works/Parks building, repairing roads in the city and of course the efforts to improve Swan City Park are among some of the priorities currently, Glewen said.
“Swan Park has a lot of needs and is very well used, so we want to improve it for the next generation,” Glewen said.
Taxpayers would foot bill
Neuman Pools did propose a pool at Crystal Lake Beach a couple decades ago that would allow the beach to remain as well. However, the price of pools have risen over the years.
Glewen said a new pool in Beaver Dam would cost between $8 and 9 million and have a big impact on taxpayers.
There are ways that community members can let people know it is a priority for the city including speaking to their alderpersons or Glewen. Glewen said in some communities a community group formed which helped build the momentum to build a pool.
There is property where a pool could be built in the city, Glewen said.
“You have to balance things though,” Glewen said. “You can’t have everything in your back yard. You might prefer to go 10 miles away to swim rather than paying significantly more in taxes.”
YMCA of Dodge County CEO Dirk Langfoss said he would fully support Beaver Dam getting a pool, but he does understand that it would be on the backs of the taxpayers to support the structure.
Langfoss estimates a new outdoors aquatic center would cost $4 to 12 million to build. Added to that is the operational costs that come out of the taxpayer’s pockets.
“I think it would be great if Beaver Dam would get a pool,” Langfoss said.
YMCA offers opportunities
Wisconsin has a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy lakes and other waterways, but Langfoss said there is a national trend for less people to take swimming lessons. This could lead to dangerous situations when people use water for activities such as boating without knowing how to swim.
“An outdoor pool here could lead to more people taking swim lessons,” Langfoss said.
The YMCA of Dodge County provides swim lessons for 350 children in the YMCA facility alone as well as swim lessons in area outdoor pools.
The YMCA of Dodge County has two pools indoors, the family adventure Water Park and competitive lap pool. In addition, in the summer the YMCA manages the Swan City Park wading pool, Crystal Lake Beach, and the outdoor pools in Fox Lake, Waupun, Horicon and Lomira. Langfoss said along with providing lifeguards, the YMCA takes care of the facilities with the help of city crews and maintains the quality of the water in the pools.
The YMCA employees 150 lifeguards in the summer and is able to provide training and a larger pool of workers that can keep the facilities open even if there are call in at one pool, Langfoss said.
Langfoss said he has worked at YMCAs in eight other communities and has always visited other YMCAs when he was in the area. He visited the Beaver Dam YMCA soon after it was built and was impressed with the facility. Day passes will be offered again in September for $5, but Langfoss said there is a greater advantage to just becoming members and financial aid opportunities are available.
Nearby pools costly
Waupun is the newest pool in the area and opened in 2014. That year the operating and maintenance costs for the pool was $127,252 and the revenue from the season was $76,775. The cost of operating and maintaining the pool in 2019 went up to $199,596 with the revenue was $88,383.
Columbus Aquatic Center is 20 years old. In 2014, the operating costs were $209,303 and the revenue was $110,238. The 2019 season, the cost of operating the pool was $298,217 and the revenue was a $158,883.
If the pools are not maintained, the pool may not be functional for long, Langfoss said.
“Pools naturally deteriorate over time,” Langfoss said. “To keep it long term, a community has to invest and maintain the facility.”
Langfoss said that leads everyone connected to the pool to hope for a long hot summer when there will be many people using the pool. Operational costs do not change much if use is down.
“If you have a mild or wet summer, you could have a rough summer financially,” Langfoss said.
Even with the indoor pools, the maintenance cost can be a big number, Langfoss said that the utility costs to keep the indoor pools going in the YMCA of Dodge County is around $100,000 a year.
He said one of the focuses of the YMCA is teaching people to swim, so an outdoor pool in the community could help reach more people with swim lessons.
Area communities have seen a benefit to the addition of pools though as long as it has been a goal of the community.
“The aquatic center is a great example of how good governance works when it engages citizens,” Waupun City Administrator Kathy Schlieve said.
An advisory referendum was held in 2012 and citizens spoke in favor of building the Waupun Aquatic Center.
“From a community perspective, I think there are a number of benefits,” Schlieve said. “Firstly, the new pool greatly enhances accessibility for all residents because it is fully ADA compliant. Since the aquatic center has opened, the pool has been a central part of enhancing quality of life for all residents.”
Waupun has also benefited with more opportunities for people to learn to swim including the addition of the Candace Wojahn Start Out Safe Water Program. The program is sponsored by the Wojahn family in memory of their daughter Candace, ensuring that youth have access to programming that teaches basic water safety skills, Schlieve said.
A similar program is done at the YMCA of Dodge County called the Bea Bonner Mckinstry Begin to Swim Program.
New water exercise programs were also brought to Waupun through the Waupun Senior Center, Schlieve said.
“ I think it’s important for a community to have facilities that promote a strong quality of life,” Schlieve said. “The aquatic center provides that space in the summer. It creates enjoyment for people of all ages and abilities and helps strengthen the quality of life for all residents. It’s also a great location and promotes tourism given the camping and other recreation opportunities available in the nearby park.”
Other local communities with the facilities agree.
“The Horicon Aquatic center is a valued attribute and long-term program in the city,” Horicon Supervisor of Public Works and Utilities Tim Kingman said. “However, there are in fact years where the pool can often prove to be operated at a marginal loss. This operation is conducted with understanding the facilities will continue to operate because they are valued strongly in the community at that level.”