Wishes for an outdoor pool in Beaver Dam face reality check

YMCA offers opportunities

Wisconsin has a lot of opportunities for people to enjoy lakes and other waterways, but Langfoss said there is a national trend for less people to take swimming lessons. This could lead to dangerous situations when people use water for activities such as boating without knowing how to swim.

“An outdoor pool here could lead to more people taking swim lessons,” Langfoss said.

The YMCA of Dodge County provides swim lessons for 350 children in the YMCA facility alone as well as swim lessons in area outdoor pools.

The YMCA of Dodge County has two pools indoors, the family adventure Water Park and competitive lap pool. In addition, in the summer the YMCA manages the Swan City Park wading pool, Crystal Lake Beach, and the outdoor pools in Fox Lake, Waupun, Horicon and Lomira. Langfoss said along with providing lifeguards, the YMCA takes care of the facilities with the help of city crews and maintains the quality of the water in the pools.

The YMCA employees 150 lifeguards in the summer and is able to provide training and a larger pool of workers that can keep the facilities open even if there are call in at one pool, Langfoss said.