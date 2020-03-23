Wisconsin Dells to enter state of emergency over coronavirus

Wisconsin Dells mayor Ed Wojnicz officially announced a state of emergency over the spread of coronavirus on March 17, a day after the first confirmed case in Sauk County came to light.

The declaration comes after towns and counties across Wisconsin announced the same procedures earlier this week, ranging from Dane County to Stevens Point. As a result, many citywide functions will be cut off to the public for the foreseeable future.

According to city clerk Nancy Holzem, city-run buildings such as the municipal building, community center and library will be closed to the public starting March 20. She said that the city will continue to work at providing necessary services to citizens despite the shutdown.

“Wisconsin Dells Mayor Ed Wojnicz has issued an emergency declaration for the City of Wisconsin Dells,” Holzem said. “This further invokes emergency actions that can be taken during this pandemic. City of Wisconsin Dells Staff are working diligently to meet the needs of our community in light of the disruption and uncertainty over COVID-19.”

The municipal building will remain open only for voter registration and in-person absentee voting, as state law necessitates. Holzem said the city encourages voters to order an absentee ballot at myvote.wi.gov, to vote by mail from home.