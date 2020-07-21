With no budget increase in 2021, Columbia County sheriff doesn't expect cuts

Columbia County is looking at a zero percent budget increase, but the county’s sheriff’s office is confident it won’t face defunding and is planning a change in its leadership structure.
At the July 15 county board meeting, Sheriff Roger Brandner requested the promotion of Patrol Lt. Todd Horn to patrol captain. Brandner said the department will benefit from having a leadership position dedicated to just patrol officers.
The department has only one supervisor that is in charge of both detective and patrol officers.
“Having each division with a different commander helps with unity of command, better command structure, increased accountability, more oversight, and allows us to focus on the mission and goals of each individual division. This change allows us to have a senior administrator committed 100% of the time to patrol operations,” said Brandner. “Our standards are very high which requires the constant monitoring, supervision, and evaluating of staff.”
The pay increase for Horn for the rest of 2020 is $1,600, which Brandner said is within his 2020 remaining budget.
Last month, county Finance Committee Chairman Matt Rohrbeck, of Columbus, requested department heads submit a zero percent budget increase for 2021 due to COVID-19 revenue losses and additional spending.
“Whatever your 2020 budget is for this year, expect that for 2021 as well,” Rohrbeck said to department heads last month.
In 2021, the patrol captain position is expected to cost the sheriff’s office an additional $3,780 which Brander said he has made room for by eliminating Horn's prior lieutenant position.
“My 2021 budget will be just under the 0% as requested by the finance chair,” said Brandner. “We do not need any additional county funds to support this raise.”
Despite expecting no additional county funds in 2021, Brander said he does not expect to see any defunding or losses in the department next year.
“My budget is a bare bones budget with necessities and requirements to provide the best patrol, jail, dispatch, detective, administrative and court security services in order to protect and serve Columbia County,” said Brandner. “I anticipate that there will be no defunding of law-enforcement at the county level. We already made significant cuts out of last year‘s budget as we believe it’s important to be fiscally responsible.”
The sheriff department's 2020 budget was $5.4 million.
Horn has been with the department since 1997, holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology and criminal justice and is a certified public manager. In the last year, he graduated from the national staff and command college, which is a leadership program for public servants.
“There’s so much that has to be done right now in law enforcement to keep the respect,” said Board Chairman Vern Gove, of Portage, at the July 15 meeting. “One way to do that is to have one person responsible, and that’s why I agreed to this. I don’t want to make a different position but I really think this is needed with what’s going on with law enforcement, and people wanting to defund law enforcement."
