With no budget increase in 2021, Columbia County sheriff doesn't expect cuts

“Whatever your 2020 budget is for this year, expect that for 2021 as well,” Rohrbeck said to department heads last month.

In 2021, the patrol captain position is expected to cost the sheriff’s office an additional $3,780 which Brander said he has made room for by eliminating Horn's prior lieutenant position.

“My 2021 budget will be just under the 0% as requested by the finance chair,” said Brandner. “We do not need any additional county funds to support this raise.”

Despite expecting no additional county funds in 2021, Brander said he does not expect to see any defunding or losses in the department next year.

“My budget is a bare bones budget with necessities and requirements to provide the best patrol, jail, dispatch, detective, administrative and court security services in order to protect and serve Columbia County,” said Brandner. “I anticipate that there will be no defunding of law-enforcement at the county level. We already made significant cuts out of last year‘s budget as we believe it’s important to be fiscally responsible.”

The sheriff department's 2020 budget was $5.4 million.