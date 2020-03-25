With no major road projects in 2020, New Lisbon focuses on maintenance

Wyss said a new asphalt road has an expected lifespan of about 40 years if well maintained, but these projects would allow Orange Road, Frontage Road and Allan Road an additional 20 years of use.

As the athletic field project at New Lisbon Schools is wrapping up, the city is working to ensure Wisconsin Road is fixed as part of the project.

“The ordinance is very clear that if roads are destroyed by the project, it is the responsibility of the contractor to fix it,” Wyss said. “At this point to keep throwing patch at it won’t do any good.”

Wyss said he has sent a letter to both the district and Market and Johnson, the contractor, but has not yet received a response.

“Ultimately it’s their responsibility to fix it,” Wyss said.

A fix for Wisconsin Road would likely entail milling, adding more base and re-blacktop, according to Wyss.

Elections

The city is planning to continue with elections as normal April 7, but is closing down hall use for other purposes during the coronavirus outbreak.

“We are encouraging voters to do absentee ballots,” New Lisbon Clerk Lisa Vinz said. “Most of the election staff is over 70.”