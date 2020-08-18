Wo-Zha-Wa Days in Wisconsin Dells postponed to 2021

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wisconsin Dells has postponed Wo-Zha-Wa Days for the 2020 year due to safety concerns from COVID-19, with the festival set to return in 2021.

Organizers had said as recently as July that considerations for the festival were still ongoing as the festival was far enough away that the situation with the pandemic might change. Now, with Wo-Zha-Wa scheduled for a few weeks away and cases continuing to rise throughout the state, the Wo-Zha-Wa Committee announced the postponement.

“The decision was made after carefully considering every option and the major changes the event was up against,” said the committee in a statement released through the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau site. “After careful consideration, the committee felt that it was our responsibility to consider the health and safety of our community and visitors, leading us to the final decision to postpone the event.”

Held the weekend after Labor Day every year, this year’s Wo-Zha-Wa Days would have been the 54th consecutive year of the festival. This is the first time the festival has been cancelled or postponed so that no festival is held during a calendar year.