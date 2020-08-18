Wo-Zha-Wa Days in Wisconsin Dells postponed to 2021

Wisconsin Dells has postponed Wo-Zha-Wa Days for the 2020 year due to safety concerns from COVID-19, with the festival set to return in 2021.
Organizers had said as recently as July that considerations for the festival were still ongoing as the festival was far enough away that the situation with the pandemic might change. Now, with Wo-Zha-Wa scheduled for a few weeks away and cases continuing to rise throughout the state, the Wo-Zha-Wa Committee announced the postponement.
“The decision was made after carefully considering every option and the major changes the event was up against,” said the committee in a statement released through the Wisconsin Dells Visitor and Convention Bureau site. “After careful consideration, the committee felt that it was our responsibility to consider the health and safety of our community and visitors, leading us to the final decision to postpone the event.”
Held the weekend after Labor Day every year, this year’s Wo-Zha-Wa Days would have been the 54th consecutive year of the festival. This is the first time the festival has been cancelled or postponed so that no festival is held during a calendar year.
Wo-Zha-Wa Days started as a small event and carnival in the 1960s that raised funds to benefit local service organizations, like the Lions, Rotary and Kiwanis. Those organizations still help to run booths and concession tents during the festival, and the money they raise during the event is a significant portion of their total for the year.
Starting in the 1980s, the event began to grow into one of Wisconsin’s largest events of the year as crowds increased and entertainment options expanded. In recent years, the festival has drawn close to 100,000 people for the weekend. The festival has daily concessions, carnival rides, a flea market, an arts and crafts fair and more.
Jenifer Dobbs, managing director of Festivals and Events at the Wisconsin Dells Tourism Bureau, said the decision to postpone this year’s Wo-Zha-Wa Days was difficult, but correct.
“A lot of the parts that make it so special to the community were just getting smaller and smaller,” Dobbs said.
However, Dobbs said the 2021 festival should be one of the best yet. The Wo-Zha-Wa Days committee agreed, indicating they have already begun preparations for 2021.
“Wo-Zha-Wa days has become an annual tradition for all visitors and the surrounding communities,” the committee said in a statement. “Throughout the meeting, it was determined that the tradition would fall short of visitor expectations and the event quality delivered year after year. Although we won’t have the festival in 2020, we do look forward to having the best one yet in 2021.”
For more information or for vendors interested in having an exhibit in 2021, visit wisdells.com/wozhawa.htm.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
