Woman charged after allegedly driving with man on car

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A rural Columbia County woman was charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly driving with someone on the hood of a vehicle.

Kayla Russell appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court Monday before Judge W. Andrew Voigt and received $2,000 signature bond. She was released from jail on her own recognizance. She faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County deputy responded to a call in the town of Wyocena of someone driving a vehicle with a man on the hood Sept. 12. The deputy went to the residence and spoke to the man, who said he and Russell got into an argument that became physical over money. He alleged that Russell drove a vehicle at him in the yard after taking his glasses and he jumped on the hood to avoid being hit before calling 911 and taking a video while the vehicle drove on the road between 30 and 60 miles per hour. The deputy reported viewing the video which contained moving trees and wind noises.