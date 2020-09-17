 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged after allegedly driving with man on car
0 comments
alert top story

Woman charged after allegedly driving with man on car

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A rural Columbia County woman was charged with reckless endangerment after allegedly driving with someone on the hood of a vehicle.

Kayla Russell appeared in Columbia County Circuit Court Monday before Judge W. Andrew Voigt and received $2,000 signature bond. She was released from jail on her own recognizance. She faces up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County deputy responded to a call in the town of Wyocena of someone driving a vehicle with a man on the hood Sept. 12. The deputy went to the residence and spoke to the man, who said he and Russell got into an argument that became physical over money. He alleged that Russell drove a vehicle at him in the yard after taking his glasses and he jumped on the hood to avoid being hit before calling 911 and taking a video while the vehicle drove on the road between 30 and 60 miles per hour. The deputy reported viewing the video which contained moving trees and wind noises.

The complaint said the deputy spoke with Russell, who said there was an argument over money and alleged the man grabbed and pulled at her and ripped her sweatshirt pockets. She said she ran to her vehicle to leave the property, but the man would not let her leave because he believed she took his glasses and got onto the hood to prevent her from leaving. The complaint says she admitted to driving the vehicle on the road at 40 mph.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Oct. 12.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Assembly Leaders Preview November Races

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News