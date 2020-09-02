 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged following high-speed chase in Portage
0 comments
alert top story

Woman charged following high-speed chase in Portage

{{featured_button_text}}
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock (copy)

The Columbia County Circuit Court has adopted a plan that includes social distancing, face masks and additional sanitization to reopen the courthouse for limited in-person proceedings. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

A woman was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court this week following a high-speed chase.

Linda Czajka, 54, was charged Monday with felony fleeing an officer during an initial appearance. Judge Todd Hepler ordered a competency evaluation following concerns during police interaction, set for Sept. 24. He set $2,000 cash bond and Czajka remains in custody as of Wednesday afternoon, according to online records. The setting of a preliminary hearing will be set at the competency hearing. Czajka faces up to three-and-a-half years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Portage police officer was notified Aug. 26 of a vehicle driving the wrong way on a road. The officer made contact with the driver to get identification and a pursuit started. The pursuit continued at high speeds up to 80 mph until the interstate bridge on Highway 33.

A Wisconsin State Trooper located the vehicle going down the middle lane of the interstate slowing down to 50 mph. The trooper activated emergency lights for a traffic stop. The vehicle then accelerated to 75 mph after making no attempt to stop, the complaint says.

The vehicle stopped after troopers used a tire deflation device and Czajka was taken into custody after verbally identifying herself.

+1 
czajka

Czajka

 CONTRIBUTED

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Lt. Gov. Barnes on Rural Prosperity Commission

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News