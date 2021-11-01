Woman charged with sending suboxone strips to inmate at Fox Lake Correctional

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Wauzeka woman made her initial appearance in court Monday, charged with sending suboxone strips to an inmate at Fox Lake Correctional Institution.

Anjelica Lydia-Marie Pitzer faces a felony charge of delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Pitzer could face up to 3 ½ years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Pitzer appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was placed on a $1,000 signature bond. As a condition of her bond, she may not have any direct or indirect contact or communication with correctional facilities or inmates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, a card was sent to an inmate in Fox Lake Correction Institution and was inspected on Jan. 28. During the inspection a correctional officer located three suboxone strips in a card that was altered.

Suboxone can be used to treat opioid addiction.

Pitzer’s address was the return address for the card, and she had talked to the inmate about sending the mail during a phone conversation, according to the complaint.