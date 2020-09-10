Woman criticizes Columbia County law officials, speaks out after childhood abuser released from jail

The now adult woman who Enos Bontrager of Fond du Lac, formerly of Friesland, admitted to sexually assaulting from when she was 9 years old until she was around 17 has concerns he will continue his pattern of abuse now that he is out of jail.
That’s why she filed an additional victim impact statement Thursday with the Columbia County Circuit Court, outlining her four years of mistrust of the officials meant to help her receive closure for childhood trauma by holding Bontrager accountable.
“He is being released and he is not safe,” she said, adding that she is “absolutely” concerned he will continue the pattern of behavior.
Bontrager, 52, was released Wednesday, according to the state Victim Information Notification Everyday system.
He was sentenced Feb. 4 after consenting, mere hours before the case was going to be sent to trial, to a deferred prosecution agreement with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office. Bontrager admitted he had committed the sexual assault of a child and was sent to jail for nine months, being allowed to serve his time in Fond du Lac County, where he currently lives. He was instead released after roughly seven months in custody.
Bontrager had initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 120 years for his charges.
Columbia County District Attorney Brenda Yaskal said Thursday she was not certain whether Bontrager had been released, but the earlier than expected date is due to state law governing how jails can release their inmates.
Per Wisconsin statute 973.03(3), anyone imprisoned at a county jail may “perform community service work” for eight hours daily. They earn “good time at a rate of one day for each 3 days of work performed,” which reduces the time they spend in jail.
For the woman who went through four years of what she felt was a severe lack of proper communication from county law officials and wondering how she would face her abuser in a courtroom to testify, sitting in front of a group of people and describing the repeated assaults against her, the seven months is not nearly enough.
“A man who stole my childhood (and others’) and has traumatized my life behaved behind bars for a short 6 months and, therefore, doesn’t have to serve his full very small sentence,” she wrote in the statement. “This experience has simply reinforced my deep mistrust in the system and continued trauma.”
Bontrager has only been convicted for his violence against her; she worries over what he could do with little supervision and a business open to the public given her knowledge of at least two other people who endured his alleged attacks against them. One is Torah Bontrager, Enos’ niece, who spoke out in February against the shortened sentence and the mishandling of her own claims of assault by Columbia County law officials.
The woman whose report led to the conviction, said her concerns stem from his business, Pride Originals handcrafted furniture along West Edgewater Street in Cambria, where she said much of her abuse took place when she was a child in the 1990s. She said she worries because Bontrager’s wife does not seem to believe he committed the acts he admitted to and will not serve as proper supervision.
“During the many years this case was pending, I invested much of my life into navigating this system, preparing myself for a trial, and figuring out how to emotionally cope with confusing calls from the Columbia County DA’s office,” she wrote in the statement. “I was required to just blindly trust each of these individuals and, more broadly, the system to protect me and to manage my case with the sensitivity, seriousness, and commitment it deserved.”
The experience caused her to lose hope in the process that should allow people to be held responsible for their crimes, she said Thursday.
“The whole thing was disappointing,” she said. “It’s just like, what’s the point? Why put yourself through that?”
Despite being disappointed, she said she still has faith in herself. She maintains her life by going to therapy and trying her best to continue on despite her disappointment. Now, she said it about creating awareness that Bontrager is out in the world and “is not safe.”
“At this point, I’m ready to do anything I can to prevent that from happening again,” she said.
