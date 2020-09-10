Woman criticizes Columbia County law officials, speaks out after childhood abuser released from jail

Per Wisconsin statute 973.03(3), anyone imprisoned at a county jail may “perform community service work” for eight hours daily. They earn “good time at a rate of one day for each 3 days of work performed,” which reduces the time they spend in jail.

For the woman who went through four years of what she felt was a severe lack of proper communication from county law officials and wondering how she would face her abuser in a courtroom to testify, sitting in front of a group of people and describing the repeated assaults against her, the seven months is not nearly enough.

“A man who stole my childhood (and others’) and has traumatized my life behaved behind bars for a short 6 months and, therefore, doesn’t have to serve his full very small sentence,” she wrote in the statement. “This experience has simply reinforced my deep mistrust in the system and continued trauma.”

Bontrager has only been convicted for his violence against her; she worries over what he could do with little supervision and a business open to the public given her knowledge of at least two other people who endured his alleged attacks against them. One is Torah Bontrager, Enos’ niece, who spoke out in February against the shortened sentence and the mishandling of her own claims of assault by Columbia County law officials.