Woman dies from UTV accident near Neosho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWN OF RUBICON – A 24 year-old woman died on Thursday evening as the result of a UTV accident tha occurred on private property near Neosho.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, Neosho, Rubicon, Ashippun police, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Wardens and Neosho Fire/Rescue responded to a report of the accident around 6 p.m. on Highway NN, conservation warden supervisor Lt. John Sinclair said.

A 22-year-old man was injured in the accident and was transported to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed is likely a factor in the accident, according to the DNR.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.