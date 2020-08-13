You are the owner of this article.
Woman dies from UTV accident near Neosho
alert top story

WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, Neosho, Rubicon, Ashippun police, Wisconsin DNR Conservation Wardens and Neosho Fire/Rescue responded to a report of a fatal UTV accident around 6 p.m. on Highway NN. A 24-year-old woman died as a result of the accident while a 22-year-old man was transported to a hospital. 

 Tpederson

TOWN OF RUBICON – A 24 year-old woman died on Thursday evening as the result of a UTV accident tha occurred on private property near Neosho.

Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies, Neosho, Rubicon, Ashippun police, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Conservation Wardens and Neosho Fire/Rescue responded to a report of the accident around 6 p.m. on Highway NN, conservation warden supervisor Lt. John Sinclair said.

A 22-year-old man was injured in the accident and was transported to a local hospital. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation is ongoing, but speed is likely a factor in the accident, according to the DNR.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

