 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman injured after truck vs. buggy crash in Wilton
0 Comments
alert top story

Woman injured after truck vs. buggy crash in Wilton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police siren lights light bar squad car generic file photo cops web only
iStock

An 18-year-old woman is in critical condition after a truck collided with a horse drawn buggy in the town of Wilton.

According to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, at about 10:05 p.m. Dec. 5 the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a report of a crash on Highway 71 near London Avenue in the town of Wilton.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Ida Yoder, 18, of rural Wilton received “serious, life-threatening injuries” in the crash while John Miller, 20, of rural Wilton sustained non-life threatening injuries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, a horse drawn buggy operated by Miller and Yoder was struck by a truck operated by Mike Breidenbach, 34, of Ontario while both vehicles were traveling in the westbound lane.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kendall Fire Department, Wilton Ambulance and Tomah Ambulance.

Yoder and Miller were transported from the scene by ambulance to a hospital.

Both lanes of traffic on Highway 71 were closed for about an hour due to the crash. The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Indonesian president promises to widen volcano evacuation efforts

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Steinhorst, Shirley M.
Obituaries

Steinhorst, Shirley M.

BARABOO—Shirley M. Steinhorst, 86, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, peacefully, with family by her side. She was born to t…

Federer, Angele "Angie"
Obituaries

Federer, Angele "Angie"

WAUPUN—Angele Jelene Federer, age 59, of Waupun, went to her heavenly home on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News