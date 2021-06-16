 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 in Beaver Dam
0 Comments
breaking topical top story

Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 in Beaver Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

For the second day in a row Dodge County had a fatal crash on Highway 33.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and a Ford truck traveling east crossed the center line striking the Buick. 

A 50-year-old woman from Lake Mills who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods. The 47 year old male driver (Horicon) of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by flight for life helicopter. The 44 year old passenger (Horicon) of the Ford was transported to MMC Hospital in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

.

Beaver Dam Professional Firefighters Local 3432 posted on Facebook following the accident on Wednesday that accidents have become too common in Dodge County recently.

“Multiple significant motor vehicle accidents have occurred in the area resulting in numerous critically injured patients, and multiple fatalities,” The firefighters post stated. “We do not want to meet you or your family members in a highway ditch or trapped in a vehicle.”

The post reminded drivers to:

  • 1. Put down the phone and pull over if you do need to text or call
  • 2. Keep your speed in mind while driving
  • 3. Do not drink and drive.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert cautions: NY should've waited to reopen

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Effinger, John Arthur
Obituaries

Effinger, John Arthur

TUCSON, Ariz.—John Arthur Effinger, age 82, passed away on June 8, 2021, at Tucson Medical Center, from complications of a type of lymphoma. H…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News