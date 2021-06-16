Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 in Beaver Dam

For the second day in a row Dodge County had a fatal crash on Highway 33.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and a Ford truck traveling east crossed the center line striking the Buick.

A 50-year-old woman from Lake Mills who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods. The 47 year old male driver (Horicon) of the Ford sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by flight for life helicopter. The 44 year old passenger (Horicon) of the Ford was transported to MMC Hospital in Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Beaver Dam Professional Firefighters Local 3432 posted on Facebook following the accident on Wednesday that accidents have become too common in Dodge County recently.