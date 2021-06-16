Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 near Horicon

For the second day in a row Dodge County had a fatal crash on Highway 33.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and a Ford truck traveling east crossed the center line striking the Buick.

A Lake Mills woman who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.

The 47-year-old male driver of the Ford from Horicon sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by Flight For Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford, also from Horicon, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Dodge County has had five traffic fatalities so far this year with four of them occurring on Highway 33.