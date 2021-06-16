 Skip to main content
Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 near Horicon
Woman killed in crash on Highway 33 near Horicon

For the second day in a row Dodge County had a fatal crash on Highway 33.

A 50-year-old woman was killed in a crash near Grove Road west of Horicon that happened at 12:52 p.m.

Initial investigation shows that a Buick sedan was traveling west on Highway 33 and a Ford truck traveling east crossed the center line striking the Buick. 

Highway33 crash

Highway 33 was closed west of Horicon Wednesday after a crash that resulted in injuries to several people. At least two people where transported from the scene by medical helicopters.

A Lake Mills woman who was driving the Buick was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dodge County Medical Examiner. A 12-year-old passenger in the Buick, also of Lake Mills, sustained life threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s Hospital Madison via LifeNet Air Methods.

The 47-year-old male driver of the Ford from Horicon sustained serious injuries and was transported to Aurora Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc by Flight For Life helicopter. A 44-year-old passenger in the Ford, also from Horicon, was transported to Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam with minor injuries.

Dodge County has had five traffic fatalities so far this year with four of them occurring on Highway 33.

On Tuesday, a fatal crash on Highway 33 north of Beaver Dam claimed the life of a 6-month-old baby and a 68-year-old person in the same car. Four other people were injured in the crash. On Feb. 10, a crash between two trucks on Highway 33 west of Fox Lake claimed the life of Perry Hoitink, 60, Oostburg. 

Beaver Dam Professional Firefighters Local 3432 posted on Facebook following the crash Wednesday that accidents have become too common in Dodge County recently.

“Multiple significant motor vehicle accidents have occurred in the area resulting in numerous critically injured patients, and multiple fatalities,” The firefighters post stated. “We do not want to meet you or your family members in a highway ditch or trapped in a vehicle.”

The post reminded drivers to:

  1. Put down the phone and pull over if you do need to text or call
  2. Keep your speed in mind while driving
  3. Do not drink and drive.
