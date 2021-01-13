Woman pleads no contest to Huber escape

Amanda Montroy of Packwaukee, 28, pleaded no contest in Columbia County Circuit Court Wednesday after being charged with felony escape in October. She was sentenced to two years probation and $518 in costs. Montroy must follow any treatment recommendations. She may not possess any drug paraphernalia or controlled substances without a prescription.

According to the criminal complaint, Montroy was an inmate at the Columbia County Jail Huber Center while serving a sentence for theft, escaping arrest and resistance. A jailer had noticed the morning of Oct. 19 that Montroy had not returned to jail from work after being released from the Huber Center the night before. She was supposed to return by 7 a.m. She had punched out of work around 6 a.m. and had not returned to jail by 11:30 a.m.