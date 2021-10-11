Woman shot by police in Columbia County after call for suicidal subject

A woman was shot by Columbia County Sheriff's Department deputies Sunday afternoon in the town of Scott, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Deputies responded to a field near Hwy 33 in the for a reported suicidal subject. The subject was armed with a weapon. Police said the subject pointed their weapon towards police and three deputies fired at the subject. EMS was on standby and law enforcement provided medical care to the subject.

The subject was transported to a local hospital and their condition is unknown at this time.

No other individuals were injured during this incident.

The Department of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and the Wisconsin State Patrol. All involved law enforcement are fully cooperating with DCI during this investigation, according to the release.

DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Columbia County District Attorney when the investigation concludes.