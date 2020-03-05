Woman who illegally sold abortion drugs to Portage resident pleads guilty in federal court

A search of Smith’s computer revealed that he had ordered the drug from Wing’s online blog, The Macrobiotic Stoner. The blog offered jewelry for sale and a portal to a “secret” website where the prescriptions could be ordered.

Postal authorities seized a second shipment sent from Wing to Smith and found it contained drugs that he had previously tried to secretly give to his girlfriend.

Smith was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Circuit Court awaiting trial in December on charges of attempted intentional homicide of an unborn child and delivery of a prescription drug.

Authorities searched Wing’s New York residence and recovered 900 doses of Mifespristone, some still in the packaging in which it arrived from India and the falsified declarations on customs forms. Some jewelry also was seized.

The drugs are considered poisons by the U.S. Postal Service and Wing wasn’t authorized to send poisons through the mail.

After court, Graber said people receiving medications from Wing, including a Portage resident, were interviewed to verify Wing's shipping records. It’s not an offense to receive the medications Wing was selling, Graber said. Had the case gone to trial it was likely some of her Wisconsin customers would have been asked to testify.