Woman who illegally sold abortion drugs to Portage resident sentenced in federal court

MADISON – A New York City woman who supplied abortion-inducing medications to people in Portage and several other Wisconsin cities pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to a conspiracy charge.
Ursula Wing, 42, sold jewelry online which was actually a front for her unlawful imported prescriptions business, Assistant U.S. Attorney Dan Graber told District Judge James Peterson on Thursday.
Graber continued:
Wing imported Mifepristone and Misoprostol from India and sold them in kits for $85 to induce early-term abortions and treat related complications. On customs forms, Wing falsely declared that the medications were for her personal use.
The Food and Drug Administration permits the drugs to be prescribed by a licensed physician, dispensed by a pharmacist and administrated in a health care facility under supervision of a health care professional. Wing didn’t have a license to even sell or ship the drugs.
Customers paid with credit cards and the purchases were recorded as jewelry not drugs.
Customers in several Wisconsin cities ordered the medications between 2016 and 2018, including Jeffery Smith, of Grand Rapids in Wood County.
Smith was suspected of trying to induce an abortion in his pregnant girlfriend in 2018 by slipping a drug into a water bottle she was drinking from. However, the woman noticed a residue in the water and turned it over to authorities. Subsequent tests showed that the water contained Mifespristone.
A search of Smith’s computer revealed that he had ordered the drug from Wing’s online blog, The Macrobiotic Stoner. The blog offered jewelry for sale and a portal to a “secret” website where the prescriptions could be ordered.
Postal authorities seized a second shipment sent from Wing to Smith and found it contained drugs that he had previously tried to secretly give to his girlfriend.
Smith was arrested and is in custody in Marathon County Circuit Court awaiting trial in December on charges of attempted intentional homicide of an unborn child and delivery of a prescription drug.
Authorities searched Wing’s New York residence and recovered 900 doses of Mifespristone, some still in the packaging in which it arrived from India and the falsified declarations on customs forms. Some jewelry also was seized.
The drugs are considered poisons by the U.S. Postal Service and Wing wasn’t authorized to send poisons through the mail.
After court, Graber said people receiving medications from Wing, including a Portage resident, were interviewed to verify Wing's shipping records. It’s not an offense to receive the medications Wing was selling, Graber said. Had the case gone to trial it was likely some of her Wisconsin customers would have been asked to testify.
Wing was indicted in June for conspiring with an India-based company to defraud the U.S. by misbranding drugs. Wing allegedly misbranded the Mifepristone by dispensing it without a valid prescription and selling a drug labeled without adequate directions for use by lay persons.
On Thursday, Wing told Peterson that she distributed medications online without a license. The medications were to be used to induce abortions and assist women who wanted to terminate their pregnancies at a lower cost and with more privacy than associated with conventional medical care.
Prior to being indicted, Wing gave an interview to Mother Jones News in which she said she began her business to finance a costly child custody battle and became a political activist in order to expand access to abortion. She said she was glad to help undermine abortion law and provide these pills to the public. She also encouraged “copy cats” as not enough people were doing what she was doing, according to the Mother Jones News story.
Wing remains free on bond conditions until her May 29 sentencing when she faces maximum statutory penalties of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years’ supervised release.
She also has agreed to pay $61,753, the value of the medications she shipped to customers in several states.