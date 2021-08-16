Women open new businesses in downtown Baraboo

Two new businesses have opened just off the Courthouse Square in downtown Baraboo.
On 3rd Street, mother and daughter Lisa and Emily Caflisch opened Baraboo Popcorn Co. on July 8, where they are selling their own, mostly small-batch popcorn of various flavors.
“We really felt that it was a treat that anyone and everyone likes from very young to old and the entire spectrum of human,” Emily Caflisch said. “We’re both very creative people, and we felt there was a lot of creative freedom in what you can do with popcorn.”
Two blocks away on Oak Street, Holly Klawitter had a soft opening Aug. 1 for her new store-within-a-store, Green-ish, to help people start to take “small steps” away from single-use plastics and other products harmful to the environment.
“You don’t have to be Mother Earth to kind of take steps to be green, so I always kind of just described myself as being green-ish … taking those baby steps,” Klawitter said, adding that she wants to “encourage people to learn about sustainability, learn about their carbon footprint and understand that small steps matter.
“So even if you’re not changing everything over, there are simple steps you can take to replace things in your house that will be better for the environment, better for your house and health in the long run,” she said.
Baraboo Popcorn Co.
Formerly a rowing coach at several different universities in the Midwest and Southeast, Caflisch said she grew up in Verona and always wanted to return to Wisconsin.
“I mean, Wisconsin is my love language,” she said.
Baraboo, her father’s hometown, has been on her mind in particular, especially since her parents relocated here in 2015. Lisa Caflisch retired in February from her decades-long career in insurance, Emily Caflisch said.
“I very particularly wanted to live in Baraboo but was sort of looking for something fun and different and cool to do, and the timing with her retiring, we thought that maybe this would just be like a fun adventure to dive into together,” she said.
While they’re “not obsessed with popcorn,” they were looking for something that brought life’s “simple joy,” especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.
“I think that’s also how the store was born,” Caflisch said. “The pandemic showed a lot of us what really matters in life and the people we want to be around, the places we want to be.”
Caflisch said they’ve been making at least half of their popcorn in-house in small batches. Some of the recipes require larger machines, so they close the first two days of the work week to be involved with the off-site production, she said.
They also developed their own recipes, with some help. If she had to choose one favorite, it would be the salted caramel, she said, a recipe that started as “an oops” when she accidentally made salted chocolate.
One of their caramel glazes and their caramel chocolates were made without salt, but “I was in there, tired, making popcorn and forgot to withhold the salt,” Caflisch said, “and it turned out to be really good. And then we decided to try it on the caramel, and I think the salted caramel is absolutely delightful.”
Since opening, she said the shop has had steady business and a “really warm embrace from the community.”
“Being a small business in downtown Baraboo is a really wonderful experience. It’s a great community that comes together and really cares about each other and seeing this area thrive, so it’s definitely been a wild ride. And it’s hard, it’s really hard work, but it’s very rewarding, and so we’re just really thankful and grateful,” she said.
Green-ish
Offering products like reusable silicone food bags, compost bins and plastic-free cleaning supplies, Green-ish also has had a steady stream of customers, Klawitter said. The store is housed in a room that used to be office space at the rear of Blank Canvas Arts, a store she co-owns with her husband, Brett.
Klawitter said she traces the idea for the business back about three years, when she first decided to try to reduce -- and eventually eliminate -- plastics in their home. She started with the kitchen, replacing plastic items gradually as they were used up with more sustainable products that she researched on her own.
“As I was doing that over the last couple years, (I) realized there really aren’t any places for me to go shopping. If you want to get a lot of these sustainable products, you have to shop online for it,” she said. When she thought she found a good company, it might ship its products in plastic, defeating the purpose. “So, I was frustrated with not being able to find things and started really researching different companies and kind of keeping them in mind with which companies actually were eco-friendly.”
About a year ago, she said she decided to open a store so other people could find those products locally and talk to someone knowledgeable about how they work and the companies supplying them.
While waiting for a storefront to open in Baraboo, her husband suggested opening temporarily in their art supply store with a small amount of inventory, she said. The goal is to eventually open in a separate location.
She tested them out herself, determining which ones worked the best as a practical replacement for common household products. Everything for sale is something she uses, Klawitter said: “It was a lot of trial and error.”
She said she’s still getting new inventory every day. On Friday, the shelves included plastic-free laundry detergent, refillable glass bottles and hygiene products such as bamboo and charcoal toothbrushes, shampoo bars, washable face pads, washable menstrual pads and reusable menstrual cups.
Klawitter said she will be adding a “vegan, cruelty-free, eco-friendly cosmetics line, essential oils and refill stations for hand soap and laundry detergent. She’s also a distributor for a composting company and hopes to hold classes on composting and recycling.
When researching suppliers, she said it was important to her to support companies owned by women or marginalized populations and to make personal connections with their owners so she “really understood what they were about.” Most are “very small, women-owned companies,” she said.
To help people take “baby steps” toward more sustainable living, Klawitter said she’s launching a weekly blog where she’ll share tips on how to get started.
“For me it was personal,” she said, “for wanting to make that change and reduce my carbon footprint, really understanding” the health and environmental impacts of using plastic.
Follow Susan Endres on Twitter @EndresSusan or call her at 745-3506.