Women open new businesses in downtown Baraboo

While they’re “not obsessed with popcorn,” they were looking for something that brought life’s “simple joy,” especially considering the COVID-19 pandemic, she said.

“I think that’s also how the store was born,” Caflisch said. “The pandemic showed a lot of us what really matters in life and the people we want to be around, the places we want to be.”

Caflisch said they’ve been making at least half of their popcorn in-house in small batches. Some of the recipes require larger machines, so they close the first two days of the work week to be involved with the off-site production, she said.

They also developed their own recipes, with some help. If she had to choose one favorite, it would be the salted caramel, she said, a recipe that started as “an oops” when she accidentally made salted chocolate.

One of their caramel glazes and their caramel chocolates were made without salt, but “I was in there, tired, making popcorn and forgot to withhold the salt,” Caflisch said, “and it turned out to be really good. And then we decided to try it on the caramel, and I think the salted caramel is absolutely delightful.”

Since opening, she said the shop has had steady business and a “really warm embrace from the community.”