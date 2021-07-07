Women’s Affiliate presents 50th arts, craft fair

The Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 50th annual Day in the Park Arts and Craft Show on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Swan City Park.
“Ever since 1971, the group has been doing this event and it’s a very special happening in the community,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst. “Lots of people look forward to going every year and seeing all of the creativity, beauty and talent that the vendors are here to share.”
This year’s arts and craft show features more than 140 vendors from across the country, along with food, live entertainment and a children’s area near the corner of Vita Avenue and South Street.
Planning starts well in advance of the event.
“We start signing up vendors for next year on the day of the fair,” said Women’s Affiliate Secretary Kathy Gittus. “Afterward, we review how things went. We consider feedback from customers, from vendors and from other participants so we can improve things each and every year.”
The organization is proud that the event has never been cancelled, despite the challenges of weather or even COVID-19.
“Everyone was happy that we went forward last year, which we planned with social distancing and other safety measures in mind,” Gittus said. “It was a wonderful experience to see people out and being careful, despite the challenges we faced.”
The children’s area is new this year with an “Obstacle Bouncy House,” a balloon giveaway, a police department exhibit, a dog rescue exhibit and other non-profits’ offerings.
The Zweifel Brothers Band will perform a wide variety of music from noon to 3 p.m.
Food will be provided by the Women’s Affiliate and Community Awareness and Recovery Environment (substance abuse awareness and services) of Dodge County. French fries, ice cream, popcorn and other treats will be provided by some of the vendors.
Many hands are involved in setting up, keeping clean, monitoring safety and taking down including Beaver Dam FFA, Wrestling Club, Soccer Association, Police Auxiliary and others. Sponsors include a number of local businesses and industries.
“This is a special event for our organization and we invite everyone to come and spend the day with us,” said Gittus. “There’s a lot to see and do, great food and a chance to meet your friends and neighbors. It’s a great place to come and have a good time, and maybe find a special treasure to wear, something for the house or something for the yard.”
Proceeds benefit community projects, a scholarship fund and other local causes. To date more than $400,000 has been raised and donated to those projects.
The Chambermaids was established in 1962, with 59 years dedicated to the beautification of Beaver Dam and the promotion of business and goodwill within the community. The charter members represented a cross section of the community working in a variety of entrepreneurial occupations.
According to Beaver Dam’s Sesquicentennial History (150th anniversary) of 1991, “These women had a desire to make a contribution and to work positively for Beaver Dam.” In 1985 the group was renamed the "Women's Affiliate."
Annual dues are $20 per member. Meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month at area restaurants.
Any woman who supports the objectives of the chamber and is actively engaged in, or retired from, business, industry, government, public services or the professions is welcome to join. For more information and/or a membership application contact the Women's Affiliate, P.O. Box 95, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, email womensaffiliate@gmail.com or visit beaverdamchamber.com.