Women’s Affiliate presents 50th arts, craft fair

The Women’s Affiliate of the Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce will present its 50th annual Day in the Park Arts and Craft Show on Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Swan City Park.

“Ever since 1971, the group has been doing this event and it’s a very special happening in the community,” said Chamber Executive Director Tracy Propst. “Lots of people look forward to going every year and seeing all of the creativity, beauty and talent that the vendors are here to share.”

This year’s arts and craft show features more than 140 vendors from across the country, along with food, live entertainment and a children’s area near the corner of Vita Avenue and South Street.

Planning starts well in advance of the event.

“We start signing up vendors for next year on the day of the fair,” said Women’s Affiliate Secretary Kathy Gittus. “Afterward, we review how things went. We consider feedback from customers, from vendors and from other participants so we can improve things each and every year.”

The organization is proud that the event has never been cancelled, despite the challenges of weather or even COVID-19.