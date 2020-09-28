Women’s vote had local hero: Beaver Dam doc a leader in suffrage fight

The fight for women’s suffrage was not easy. Many attempts were made and lost. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down an 1886 suffrage referendum ruling that women voting would be “treasonous” to their sex. An attempt in 1912 faced fierce opposition from the beer and liquor lobby — worried that women would vote for prohibition.

In 1919, the U.S. Congress and House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment, and the ratification process began state by state. In Wisconsin the issue came to a head on Tuesday, June 10, 1919. According to Noll, Milwaukee Democrat John P. Donnelly lobbied for another referendum, arguing that the issue was too serious to revolve itself on a race between the states.

Janesville Republican Rep. Thomas Nolan responded that Donnelly could not appreciate the value of women’s suffrage because he was not married. He added that when he did marry, “he would realize that woman can vote just as intelligently as a man.”

Donnelly’s challenge failed and he did vote for ratification.

“Several legislators were informed by their wives and mothers that they were to vote yes, and that’s exactly what they did,” said Noll.

As part of the vote Assemblyman Jacob Scharpf of Rubicon, representing Beaver Dam, voted to ratify.