Women’s vote had local hero: Beaver Dam doc a leader in suffrage fight

While some heroes of the women’s suffrage movement are celebrated, a Beaver Dam woman played a significant role as well. Although she is not widely known, especially in the city she called home, her legacy lives on, and many more people may eventually recognize her role in the struggle.
Beaver Dam historian Roger Noll is championing her accomplishments, and learned much about her through a book titled “Audacious Legacy, The Life of Dr. F. (Fidelia) Rachel Harris Reid.” The book was written by Sheila K. Harris, a relative who had the benefit of family archives and legends.
In 1848, Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton joined a women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls, New York. A Declaration of Sentiments was narrowly approved there, aided in part by the endorsement of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglas, who would come to Beaver Dam to speak some years later.
Fidelia (also known as Rachel) Harris was one of very few female doctors in the United States, having enrolled in the Eclectic Medical Institute in Cincinnati, Ohio. Her older sister had settled in Beaver Dam some years earlier and had learned that one of few doctors serving the area was retiring. After arriving in Beaver Dam, Rachel Harris advertised in the third person: “She desires to limit her practice mainly to cases of midwifery and to private consultation and treatment at her home, for female diseases.”
Her fees ranged from 25 to 75 cents, “according to care.”
Although she faced some mistrust, she quickly became an accepted member of the community.
When the Civil War began, she hoped to serve the Union side, but was not inducted into service. She was allowed to serve as an army nurse, and while in St. Louis contracted effluvia. She was so severely afflicted that she narrowly escaped death. It took her six months to recover.
After returning to Beaver Dam, Rachel Harris was reunited with a man she had met while attending medical school. Hiram Reid was a journalist and minister, and took up both professions after taking Rachel Harris as his wife. In Beaver Dam, he established his ministry, worked as a printer and became a part-owner and editor of the Dodge County Citizen.
Rachel Harris continued her involvement with the suffrage movement and helped to organize the first state convention of universal suffrage on Oct. 9 and 10 in Janesville. Summarizing the convention the Janesville Daily Gazette reported, “All that is necessary to carry forward this great measure to a successful issue is for the women themselves to take hold vigorously and determinedly of the good work.”
Wisconsin approved a recommendation for the amendment, although it would take more than five decades before an amendment to the Constitution was to be approved, separate from the actions of individual states.
The fight for women’s suffrage was not easy. Many attempts were made and lost. The Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down an 1886 suffrage referendum ruling that women voting would be “treasonous” to their sex. An attempt in 1912 faced fierce opposition from the beer and liquor lobby — worried that women would vote for prohibition.
In 1919, the U.S. Congress and House of Representatives approved the 19th Amendment, and the ratification process began state by state. In Wisconsin the issue came to a head on Tuesday, June 10, 1919. According to Noll, Milwaukee Democrat John P. Donnelly lobbied for another referendum, arguing that the issue was too serious to revolve itself on a race between the states.
Janesville Republican Rep. Thomas Nolan responded that Donnelly could not appreciate the value of women’s suffrage because he was not married. He added that when he did marry, “he would realize that woman can vote just as intelligently as a man.”
Donnelly’s challenge failed and he did vote for ratification.
“Several legislators were informed by their wives and mothers that they were to vote yes, and that’s exactly what they did,” said Noll.
As part of the vote Assemblyman Jacob Scharpf of Rubicon, representing Beaver Dam, voted to ratify.
The race truly was on, and according to Noll, Wisconsin was the first to deliver the bill to Washington. Illinois had actually won the physical race, but had somehow made a mistake in its documentation. That mistake gave Wisconsin the honor it had so enthusiastically chased.
The rest of the process took time, and it wasn’t until Aug. 18, 1920, that Tennessee narrowly voted for approval. Their vote provided the two-thirds majority needed for ratification. On Aug. 26, 1920, Women became eligible to vote for both local and national elections in November of that year.
Despite the amendment's approval many voters, including black women, were prevented from voting by discriminatory laws, intimidation and other underhanded tactics, said Noll. It wasn’t until 1924 that Native Americans were approved as U.S. citizens. That did not give them the right to vote. It wasn’t until 1962 that Utah became the last state to extend voting rights to native people.
