Wonewoc fire a result of arson, police suspect juvenile

A fire in Wonewoc that destroyed a home near downtown was allegedly the result of arson and set by a juvenile, police say.

According to Wonewoc Police Chief Mike Stahlke, the Wonewoc Fire Department was called to a house fire at 206 S. East St. in Wonewoc at about 8:30 p.m. Dec. 16.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“First responders observed the house fully engulfed along with a separate smaller fire in a detached garage,” Stahlke said in a press release. “The house was abandoned and did not have utilities hooked up which initiated an investigation for arson.”

During the course of the investigation police identified and interviewed a juvenile they suspected was responsible for the fire. The juvenile was referred to the Juneau County District Attorney and Juneau County Department of Human Services for charges.

The Wonewoc Police and Fire Departments were assisted at the scene and during the investigation by the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and the Elroy and Union Center Fire Departments.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.