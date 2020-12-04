Wonewoc man dies in crash with dump truck

A Wonewoc man died Thursday after a dump collided with his SUV in the town of Dellona at 2:10 p.m.

According to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff's Office, Ronald B. Kannenberg, 59, died at the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highways P and H.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release said Kannenberg was driving a 2003 Toyota Highlander west on Higheway P and was attempting to turn onto Highway H when it crossed into the path of a 2015 Wester Star Dump Truck being driven east on Highway H by Raymond F. Johnson, 53, of La Valle. Johnson tried to avoid the collision, but the dump truck struck the Toyota on the driver's side. Johnson was not injured in the crash.

Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the Reedsburg Fire Department, and the Reedsburg Area Ambulance Service responded and were assisted at the scene by Wisconsin State Patrol, Sauk County Coroner’s Office, Platt’s Towing, and Zeman’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.