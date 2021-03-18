Wonewoc schools break ground on new tech-ed facility

The decision to focus on technology, manufacturing and agriculture came after parents in the district ranked 20 different options for improvement or expansion in the community survey. Ennis said the district used the ranking to decide which projects to focus their efforts towards.

“We needed that (tech-ed wing) done plus our cafeteria is really small, we needed to expand that, and the other thing is our chemistry department was really old,” Ennis said. “And so we’ve hit all those areas plus we will have air conditioning in the whole building.”

Workers from FEH Design began construction immediately following the ceremony, with the goal to have the expansion finished by Aug. 28. Ennis said construction will continue throughout the end of the current school year, and finish in the summer.

After it’s finished, the building will service students in grades 6-12. Ennis said the district is hoping students from other area schools will be allowed to attend if they wish to receive certifications in the areas offered.

“We’re real excited about it, happy it went through,” Ennis said. “Trying to pass a referendum in the height of the pandemic was something new to me, but it showed the community really supported the school, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

