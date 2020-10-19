Woodland Fire Department cites lack of volunteers as reason for closure

WOODLAND – Woodland Fire Department will cease serving the area after 150 years due in part to a lack of volunteers.
“It is the membership,” Woodland Fire Department Chief Tony Roethle said. “People are busy these days and with young married couples both work and they share child care duties — as they should.”
Roethle said he found many people showing interest in joining were not able to make the time commitment. Young people have more options on how to spend their free time these days, and that led to less volunteers, Roethle said.
“Fire service is changing, and we have to adapt to it,” Roethle said. “Some fire departments do really well at recruiting and some don’t, even the full-time departments. There is a lack of interest in young people, but hopefully that is just a cycle.”
Woodland Fire Department has 12 volunteers and three retired people who help out at the station, Roethle said.
“Helping the community is most of the reason I have been here for 33 years,” Roethle said. “It is my second year as chief”
Roethle said he noticed less support in the media for firefighters or other first responders.
“They have to send a message to young people to get involved in their community,” Roethle said.
The membership of the fire organization decided on the closure a few months ago, Roethle said.
The department will cease existence Dec. 31 and the district will be taken over by Iron Ridge, Hartford and Neosho Fire Departments.
“We are right in the middle,” Roethle said.
The fire departments will take over the portions of town of Hubbard, town of Herman and town of Rubicon that were in the 36 square miles covered by Woodland. Roethle said there were about 350 homes and other properties in that area.
The fire station and equipment will be sold and hopefully benefit the other area fire departments, Roethle said. He believes the cost and coverage times would remain about same for the people in the current Woodland Fire District.
Roethle said he believes more fire department labor will have to be paid in order to keep a working department.
Only two of the current firefighters work close by, in Hartford, Roethle said.
