Woolever re-elected to Reedsburg school board

Reedsburg School Board President Gary Woolever will continue his lengthy incumbency into another three-year term.
Woolever was re-elected to the school board during this year’s spring elections. He defeated former Sauk County Board member Nathan Johnson, receiving 2,467 votes to Johnson’s 1,448.
Woolever represents the city of Reedsburg position on the school board, which he has held since 2005. He was appointed school board president in 2013 and continues to serve in that role.
At the conclusion of his new term, Woolever will have spent nearly two decades on the school board. He stated his decision to seek another three years on the board largely stems from a handful of administrative position retirements he expects to occur within the next several years.
“I think there’s going to be several changes made here in the administration in the next few years,” Woolever said. “Since I’ve been on (the board) for that long, I thought it would be beneficial to stick around for this change in leadership and see how it goes.”
Additionally, he cited the upcoming fitness facility project the school district is undertaking as a reason for his desire to stick around.
All of that is still down the road. In the interim, his concerns lie mainly with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its impact on education for area students.
“Well I’d like to see the coronavirus go away so we can be back in school,” Woolever said when asked what he’d like to see happen during his newest term. “That’s a challenge right now. I think the biggest challenges are going to be here in the next few months. How do you move forward with this? How do you teach the kids virtually? Do you have a graduation? There are a lot of questions there.”
Area III Board Member Shaun Luther was also re-elected to the school board for another term after running unopposed in his election.
There were no other contested races in the Reedsburg area during this year’s spring elections. However, in the town of Excelsior, a referendum that would’ve given the town board the authority to appoint the town clerk and treasurer or the combined position of clerk/treasurer was defeated.
The Excelsior Town Board had previously passed an ordinance to that effect, though Wisconsin state statute requires that voters approve the ordinance be approved via referendum. Voters rejected the referendum 420 to 174.
Voters for the spring elections went to the polls for in-person voting Tuesday, April 7. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting tweaks to the absentee ballot process, results were not released until Monday April 13.
