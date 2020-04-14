Woolever re-elected to Reedsburg school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Reedsburg School Board President Gary Woolever will continue his lengthy incumbency into another three-year term.

Woolever was re-elected to the school board during this year’s spring elections. He defeated former Sauk County Board member Nathan Johnson, receiving 2,467 votes to Johnson’s 1,448.

Woolever represents the city of Reedsburg position on the school board, which he has held since 2005. He was appointed school board president in 2013 and continues to serve in that role.

At the conclusion of his new term, Woolever will have spent nearly two decades on the school board. He stated his decision to seek another three years on the board largely stems from a handful of administrative position retirements he expects to occur within the next several years.

“I think there’s going to be several changes made here in the administration in the next few years,” Woolever said. “Since I’ve been on (the board) for that long, I thought it would be beneficial to stick around for this change in leadership and see how it goes.”

Additionally, he cited the upcoming fitness facility project the school district is undertaking as a reason for his desire to stick around.