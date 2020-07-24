‘Words on Wheels’ mobile library rolls into Fall River

FALL RIVER — Columbus Public Library launched a mobile pop-up library, “Words On Wheels,” on June 16, and response from the citizens of Fall River has been growing ever since.
The library offers the service as an outreach to the community. It is not the book mobile in the conventional sense. Staff members pack up books, DVDs, audio books and more. They are loaded into a library vehicle and driven to Fall River Village Park, 196 Kane St. From 1 to 3 p.m. each Tuesday materials are spread out on picnic tables under the park shelter for patrons to see and select.
“We try to have something for everyone — without bringing the whole library,” said Amy Berry, marketing and administrative library assistant, who is in charge of the program.
Work on the concept began in advance of COVID 19, but its benefits are proving all the more important for serving Columbus’ sister community.
“We originally pursued this to serve the children of Fall River, and to connect with kids who were taking summer school courses,” said Berry. “Since summer school did not happen as planned, we’re still happy to provide this service for all the residents of Fall River. This gives them easy access if for some reason they aren’t able to come over and visit our facility in Columbus, or if they feel more comfortable being in the open air rather than coming into our building.”
The Columbus Public Library was built at 223 W. James St. in 1912 after the Columbus Women’s Civic Club convinced the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to sponsor a building for the community’s library program. Claude and Starck, a Madison architectural firm known for designing libraries, planned the Prairie School building.
According to testimonial on their website, “It’s a beautiful library at the heart of a lovely community. A great place to hang out, meet up, read up, craft, work, chill, stream, research and more. If you can read it, view it or listen to it, we can probably get it for you. Just ask.”
That facility is open with the same restrictions as found in most libraries for sanitizing and social distancing. They are open their usual hours which are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
On the first day of the mobile library launch, Berry recalls a handful of people showing up. Now that number has climbed to between 20 and 25 patrons.
“It has been very well received,” said Berry. “Every week we have a couple more people. We are expanding as quickly as people learn about us, and the word is spreading fast.”
“Our patrons really enjoy it, and they like the selection of things we bring,” said library assistant Clayton Brock, who was working in Fall River on Tuesday. “We bring out an average of 100 items each Tuesday for check-out. People are really exciting that we are offering this as an option.”
Materials are available for check out with a library card. Those who do not have a library card are able to sign up for one on-site. They will need a photo ID with a current address, or a piece of mail addressed to his/her current address. A guardian is required for a child to get a card, although they do not need to be present for subsequent check-outs.
Members of the Library Board are reportedly pleased with the outcomes so far, and may consider expanding the program to include stops at Columbus parks, and perhaps in surrounding communities.
“We plan to continue the summer program through the end of August,” said Berry. “After that we’ll reassess the times or days, depending in part on whether school opens or not. If nothing else we’ll bring it back next summer for sure.”
For more information visit columbuspubliclibrary.info or call (920) 623-5910.
