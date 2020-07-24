‘Words on Wheels’ mobile library rolls into Fall River

The Columbus Public Library was built at 223 W. James St. in 1912 after the Columbus Women’s Civic Club convinced the Andrew Carnegie Foundation to sponsor a building for the community’s library program. Claude and Starck, a Madison architectural firm known for designing libraries, planned the Prairie School building.

According to testimonial on their website, “It’s a beautiful library at the heart of a lovely community. A great place to hang out, meet up, read up, craft, work, chill, stream, research and more. If you can read it, view it or listen to it, we can probably get it for you. Just ask.”

That facility is open with the same restrictions as found in most libraries for sanitizing and social distancing. They are open their usual hours which are Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On the first day of the mobile library launch, Berry recalls a handful of people showing up. Now that number has climbed to between 20 and 25 patrons.

“It has been very well received,” said Berry. “Every week we have a couple more people. We are expanding as quickly as people learn about us, and the word is spreading fast.”