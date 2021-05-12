 Skip to main content
Work begins on new cell tower in downtown Beaver Dam
Work begins on new cell tower in downtown Beaver Dam

A new tower will soon rise in downtown Beaver Dam.

Work to install a new monopole for cellular equipment is expected to be finished by May 28, depending on weather conditions. Portions of the Tower parking lot will be closed to parking and traffic during construction.

The project has been in the works for years, and the common council approved a lease agreement last year with Cellco (Verizon) to construct a new communications tower and relocate the equipment on the water tower to the new tower as service is upgraded to 5G. The water tower did not meet structural requirements for the new equipment.

Utilities Director Rob Minnema said the new tower will be about the same height as the water tower and will not have guide wires, just concrete in the ground. Repair and repainting work on the water tower can begin after the cellular equipment is removed, possibly in 2022.

Construction is also resuming on the north shoreline of the river between the dam and Madison Street, Engineering Director Todd Janssen said. The construction will include installation of sidewalk, lighting, fencing and turf restoration. Construction hours are expected to be 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, with the possibility for some Saturday hours depending on weather.

The project area will be closed to the public during the construction, expected to be complete in July 2021.

The Common Council also recently approved work down the river from the new monopole construction. A new pedestrian bridge funded by a grant as part of the South Spring Street reconstruction project will go up near the Watermark, and improvements are being made to the shoreline like an accessible sidewalk to the river edge and a kayak launch.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

