Work continues at Beaver Dam skate/bike park

Work at Beaver Dam's skate and BMX facilities in Patrick Conley Park off Fletcher Road has been going on behind the scenes with new plans on the way.

Zach Shine, part of a small group of individuals devoted to maintaining the park, said that the skate park has not seen any updates in a while since the concrete was first poured and the obstacles were placed a few years ago. That will change as there will be a new mini ramp placed soon in conjunction with the city's park's department.

Volunteers have been performing maintenance work with the landscaping and bike park features to make them rideable. Beaver Dam residents have been openly wondering on social media what was going on with the facility.

"Right now, if you go out there, you can see that a lot of the bike park has been maintained a little bit better as far as the ramps and the overgrowth that was occurring up until now," Shine said. He said the earthen features of the bike park erode over time and the volunteers will tailor the features for families to enjoy the park.

He said volunteers will work with biking experts to learn how to better control erosion and bike flow. The goal going forward will be to continue building up what is already there, maintain the landscaping and add new features.