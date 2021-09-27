Work continues at Beaver Dam skate/bike park

Work at Beaver Dam's skate and BMX facilities in Patrick Conley Park off Fletcher Road has been going on behind the scenes with new plans on the way.
Zach Shine, part of a small group of individuals devoted to maintaining the park, said that the skate park has not seen any updates in a while since the concrete was first poured and the obstacles were placed a few years ago. That will change as there will be a new mini ramp placed soon in conjunction with the city's park's department.
Volunteers have been performing maintenance work with the landscaping and bike park features to make them rideable. Beaver Dam residents have been openly wondering on social media what was going on with the facility.
"Right now, if you go out there, you can see that a lot of the bike park has been maintained a little bit better as far as the ramps and the overgrowth that was occurring up until now," Shine said. He said the earthen features of the bike park erode over time and the volunteers will tailor the features for families to enjoy the park.
He said volunteers will work with biking experts to learn how to better control erosion and bike flow. The goal going forward will be to continue building up what is already there, maintain the landscaping and add new features.
Volunteers have a Facebook page for updates on future work sessions and information about how to get involved. The skate/BMX park is a largely volunteer-driven operation.
The Patrick Parker Conley BMX/Skateboard Park has been years in the making and officially opened with a ribbon-cutting in summer 2019. Residents had been pushing for such a park for many years and organizers pursued fundraising efforts that started to coalesce in the early 2010s.
The project's completion went over the edge when the city bid out for the concrete pour in 2018.
