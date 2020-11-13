Work continues on Skunk Island on Beaver Dam Lake

A little island on Beaver Dam Lake has seen some updates this year as its future status remains on the table.

Big Skunk Island, not too far from the shore of Edgewater Park, is under the control of the Beaver Dam Lake Improvement Corporation, an independent board appointed by the city's mayor. The island has been closed to the public for years over concerns about legal liability if somebody were injured. The island was used for decades for duck hunting and houses equipment used to aerate the lake in the winter to prevent fish kill.

John Moser, chair of the corporation board, said the corporation has sent out an arborist to check out what to do with the island's trees and has had some native grasses planted. The corporation also commissioned MSA over the summer to produce a report about how to possibly open the island safely to the public and how to improve usability and access. One possibility is having the public donate a dock.

The corporation is also in the process of hiring an attorney with experience in recreational immunity, Moser said.

"Our goal with him is to get a written opinion on exactly where the corporation stands in terms of recreational immunity so that we can make an informed decision to keep it closed or even open it up to the public," Moser said.