The Workshop art and craft studio in Columbus will be switching to fall hours after Labor Day weekend. Open studio times are Tuesdays 10 a.m.—5 p.m., Wednesdays 12—3 p.m., and Fridays 9 a.m.—12 p.m. Other times are available by appointment.
New this fall at The Workshop are beginner specialty classes on Thursdays 4-5:30 p.m. The September series is ceramics; the October series is watercolor; the November series is acrylic painting.
Exploring Creativity classes will continue on Tuesdays with a daytime/homeschool option 1—2:30 p.m. and after school 3:30—5 p.m. These classes use a variety of different mediums. Projects for September include acrylic painting northern lights, watercolor and pattern turtles, shadow drawing, and fall garlands. Consecutive attendance is not required for Exploring Creativity. All ages are welcome.
Creative Kids, with activities designed for ages 0 to 5 years, will continue on Friday mornings from 10—11 a.m.
Each week there is a different theme with art, play, and sensory activities. Themes for September include camping, bugs, color, and trees.
The Workshop offers a variety of specialty classes. September classes open to the public are Fluid Acrylic Painting, String Pull Painting, Concrete Leaf Casting, and Flower Pounding.
The Workshop is an art and craft studio, located at 128 W. James St. in Columbus. For more information or to register for classes, visit workshopcolumbus.com or call 920-319-6956.
