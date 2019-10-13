The Workshop in Columbus welcomes Patti O’Connell Wick as the featured artist for October and November. The public is invited to a gallery reception on Friday, Oct. 18, from 7-9 p.m.
Patti Wick is an artist who works with acrylic paint in the impasto style, using pallet knives and extruding paint to add depth to her images. Patti is one of the artists whose work was chosen for the banner art in downtown Columbus. Her cow painting, Miss Redbud, is a favorite for downtown visitors.
The Workshop is an art and craft studio, located at 128 W. James St. in Columbus. For more information visit workshopcolumbus.com or call 920-319-6956.
