Wreaths across America honors vets at Spring Grove Cemetery

More than 1,600 groups across the world gathered Dec. 14 to honor servicemen and women by laying wreaths on the graves of veterans.
The Fay-Robinson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, based out of Reedsburg, gathered at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells to participate in Wreaths across America at noon Dec. 14.
“We are so proud to be Americans who live in a free society, made up of many people from many walks of life,” said Betsy Grant, member of the Fay-Robinson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us and at cemeteries throughout this nation are men and women who gave their life so we can live without fear.”
Starting by laying a wreath across the grave of the Unknown Soldier, the group then stated the name of each veteran as they laid wreaths at the graves of fallen heroes to honor their service.
“We’re remembering the fallen, prisoners of war, the missing in action, and honoring those who have served and our serving this great nation’s armed forces,” said Grant. “We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free, and we shall not forget them.”
Many of the participants in the ceremony had veterans in their family who were buried in Spring Grove Cemetery.
Wreaths across America began at Arlington National Cemetery in 1992, and has since expanded to include programs with 100s of thousands of volunteers with almost a million wreaths laid on veterans’ grave each year. For more information on Wreaths across America, visit wreathsacrossamerica.org.
