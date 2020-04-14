Write-in winners listed: Glitches consigned to state review

JUNEAU — The winners of write-in elections from Monday’s poll-closing have been listed by Dodge County Clerk Karen Gibson. Contest winners are listed rather than all of the people whose names were recorded.
A number of Dodge County Board of Supervisors races had no one listed on the ballot because an incumbent had chosen not to run.
Lisa Derr’s name was not included as the incumbent in District 32, although she indicated she had every intention of running. She thus had to rely on write-in votes to represent a portion of Beaver Dam. She won with 266 of 310 votes cast. Linda Yuds also had declared as a write-in for the seat.
Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk won the seat to represent District 14 – the city of Mayville. He received five of the 19 votes cast for that position.
Del Yaroch won the seat to represent the portion of Beaver Dam in District 33. He received 55 of the 98 write-ins cast for that position.
Other races
There will be a recount for Lowell Village Board Trustee. George Anetsberger and Rita Luedke tied at 37 votes a piece and Anetsberger was selected in a drawing by the village clerk. Luedke then asked for a recount which will be done this week.
Randolph School board will include some new members. Keith Medema, Keith Gundlach and Allen Drews were elected, while incumbent Dave Tietz and Penne Haffele fell short.
Columbus School Board President Cindy Damm lost her seat in the election. Travis Heiman, John Pearson and Lee Trask each earned a seat on the board.
In the city of Columbus, Ian Gray topped Eric Ravnikar for alderperson in District 1.
Jesse Hankes beat Kelvin Schlagel for a town of Beaver Dam board seat.
Uncertainty plagued election
The election was plagued with uncertainty and other challenges posed by the COVID 19 pandemic. There were also some reports that ballots were not received by some people who requested them.
Although Gibson has no firsthand knowledge of those issues, she shared her thoughts on what she believes might have occurred.
“My thinking is two things: That they were lost in the mail. (We’ve all heard stories about piles of ballots sitting in a post office somewhere). It’s also possible that the clerk didn’t send them. If you went onto the ‘My Vote’ site to request a ballot – which a lot of people did – then the clerk gets an email that says such-and-such requests a ballot. They were flooded with requests and I can easily see how they could have missed some. If you’re used to getting 10 requests and you get 900 or 500 or 200 or 100 even ... you’re not used to getting all these requests. I could see where some of them would be inundated.”
She said, “It’s not good, but that’s probably what happened. Nobody was prepared for the virus.”
Although Gibson faced extra webinars, extensions, preparations, stress and restless nights, her responsibilities are still far from over.
“I have to canvass (finalize the vote record) and I have to certify the winners,” Gibson. “We do that this week, and then we have to swear in our county board members and have a meeting on Tuesday, April 21. I’m sure there are legal issues that we haven’t heard the end of. Meanwhile we start planning for the August election.
“I’d just like to go home and take a nap,” she said. “There’s an honest answer.”
