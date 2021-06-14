Wyocena library pushed to brink of closure during pandemic

“Going to referendum would be the easiest fix, in a sense, but it’s also the hardest to accomplish because we would need to convince the community to do that,” Knitt said. “Even raising taxes by $10,000 or $15,000 has a definite impact on a small community.”

The Wyocena library hopes to eventually receive about $1,000 in extra funding from the county because it provides the Columbia County Health Care Center with books and programming yet doesn’t get any credit for it, Knitt said.

“It wouldn’t solve the issue entirely, but it would help,” Knitt said of extra county funding.

Columbia County Supervisor Nancy Long, who serves as president of the Columbia County Library Board, said it’s important that residents let their local representatives know how much their libraries matter to them, as every library in the county has seen its circulation totals drop during the pandemic.

“I really believe the impact of the pandemic will be felt more in 2022,” Long said, agreeing with Miller that the best way to support your local library is to use it.