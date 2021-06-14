Wyocena library pushed to brink of closure during pandemic

WYOCENA -- Wyocena Public Library’s future is uncertain after the COVID-19 pandemic caused two closures, less circulation of materials and the cancelation of fundraising events.
The smallest of 10 public libraries in Columbia County is operating on a budget of about $30,000 and anticipates an $8,000 deficit at the end of 2021, Director Tracie Miller said. Friends of the Wyocena Public Library group has enough money to help the library cover its deficit for the 2021 budget, but Miller and Library Board President Gus Knitt said they are concerned about the library’s ability to operate in 2022 and beyond.
“As a director, I can’t in good faith keep running a library if there’s not enough money to run it,” Miller said of 2022. “My opinion, right now, is that something will happen to keep us open, that the community will find a way somehow. But something has to happen.”
The library was closed from March 2020 to June 2020 at the start of the pandemic and then closed again from September 2020 until March 2021 due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Pardeeville schools, Miller said. During these closures the library provided materials curbside to patrons, ultimately circulating 4,090 materials in 2020 compared to 6,343 materials in 2019.
The village of Wyocena provides most of the money for the library’s budget each year, contributing a little over $22,000 in 2021, Miller said. County funds fluctuate according to circulation statistics and amounted to $7,000 earlier this year.
The library started 2021 with an $8,000 deficit and will likely end it with the same deficit amount, Miller said, closing that gap with grants, Friends donations, late fees and fees for printing, copies and faxes. Last year the library received $5,000 from the state for personal protection equipment and could not have reopened without it, Miller said.
The library has four part-time employees, including Miller, and is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
“We’ve been running a deficit budget for many years now and we have been able to find ways to close that deficit, but it’s becoming more and more difficult to do that,” Knitt said. “So I am definitely concerned about the future of the library.”
On June 30, Pardeeville High School Principal Jason LeMay will replace the retiring Knitt as Superintendent of the Pardeeville Area School District and will also take Knitt’s seats on the Wyocena Public Library Board and the Angie W. Cox Public Library Board in Pardeeville.
The future of Pardeeville’s library is secure largely because Pardeeville’s population of 2,150 is almost three times larger than Wyocena’s current population of 795, providing Pardeeville with more flexibility in its budget year to year, Knitt said.
Several years ago, the village of Wyocena went to referendum to get more funds for its library but voters did not pass it.
“Going to referendum would be the easiest fix, in a sense, but it’s also the hardest to accomplish because we would need to convince the community to do that,” Knitt said. “Even raising taxes by $10,000 or $15,000 has a definite impact on a small community.”
The Wyocena library hopes to eventually receive about $1,000 in extra funding from the county because it provides the Columbia County Health Care Center with books and programming yet doesn’t get any credit for it, Knitt said.
“It wouldn’t solve the issue entirely, but it would help,” Knitt said of extra county funding.
Columbia County Supervisor Nancy Long, who serves as president of the Columbia County Library Board, said it’s important that residents let their local representatives know how much their libraries matter to them, as every library in the county has seen its circulation totals drop during the pandemic.
“I really believe the impact of the pandemic will be felt more in 2022,” Long said, agreeing with Miller that the best way to support your local library is to use it.
Said Miller, “Surviving might come down to us being open for only two or three days a week. We would love to be open five or six days a week and into the evenings because right now, it’s hard for our patrons to get here if they work during the day.
“But we’ll do whatever we need to do to keep our doors open.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.