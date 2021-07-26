Wyocena man donates his woodworking to save local library

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s just so nice to see that what we do here at the library and what we do for the community really is appreciated,” Miller said of Skare’s donation, which Miller hopes will raise at least $3,000. “There are members of this community who truly value the library and want to see it stay open, and they’re helping us find unique ways to do that. When he came to me with this idea, I was overwhelmed with his generosity.”

Skare -- a charter member of the Friends group -- has been woodworking for most of his life, especially after retiring as the manager of Gaskets Inc. in Rio in 2001.

“I made a lot of these in the past year and a half, in part because of COVID,” Skare said of the donated art, which he does primarily as a hobby but otherwise sells at trade shows under the name Oak-A. “I guess I circled the wagons, like most people did.”

His work, inspired by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, includes pieces holding decorative wine glasses, knick knack shelves and Griffin's Runway, a memorial to LaVerne Griffin who was also known as the Wyocena Kid and was a distinguished airman who served in the military during the Korean War.