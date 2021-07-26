Wyocena man donates his woodworking to save local library

WYOCENA -- When Wyocena woodworking artist Bob Skare learned his local library was in danger of closing soon, he looked around his residence and reached a logical conclusion.
He would donate nearly all of it.
“I just wish I had thought of this sooner,” Skare, 84, said of donating 58 oak-carved pieces to the Wyocena Public Library. “It’s time to show and sell.”
Many of Skare’s items are on display at the library already and will be available for purchase from Aug. 23 to Sept. 4, Library Director Tracie Miller said. The woodworking sale builds up to the Friends of the Wyocena Library’s annual book sale Sept. 4. The book sale is normally the biggest fundraiser for the library but couldn’t be held in 2020 or in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic had also caused two temporary closures of the library, less circulation of materials and the cancelation of other fundraising events, contributing to the uncertainty of the library’s future. The smallest of 10 public libraries in Columbia County is operating on a budget of just $30,000 and anticipates an $8,000 deficit at the end of 2021.
Friends of the Wyocena Public Library group has enough money to help the library cover its deficit for the 2021 budget, but Miller and the library board remain concerned about the library’s ability to operate in 2022 and beyond.
“It’s just so nice to see that what we do here at the library and what we do for the community really is appreciated,” Miller said of Skare’s donation, which Miller hopes will raise at least $3,000. “There are members of this community who truly value the library and want to see it stay open, and they’re helping us find unique ways to do that. When he came to me with this idea, I was overwhelmed with his generosity.”
Skare -- a charter member of the Friends group -- has been woodworking for most of his life, especially after retiring as the manager of Gaskets Inc. in Rio in 2001.
“I made a lot of these in the past year and a half, in part because of COVID,” Skare said of the donated art, which he does primarily as a hobby but otherwise sells at trade shows under the name Oak-A. “I guess I circled the wagons, like most people did.”
His work, inspired by renowned architect Frank Lloyd Wright, includes pieces holding decorative wine glasses, knick knack shelves and Griffin's Runway, a memorial to LaVerne Griffin who was also known as the Wyocena Kid and was a distinguished airman who served in the military during the Korean War.
Miller said any amount of money contributed to the library would help to save it considering its large deficit and the fact that prices, across the board, will go up by at least 3% next year for everything from books and membership fees to the copier paper and ink, she estimated.
“Three thousand dollars can purchase a lot of books,” Miller said of her goal for the woodworking fundraiser, with the items currently priced from $15 to $150. “That’s a lot of books that patrons can check out, which then leads to higher circulation for us and, ultimately, more money for the library.”
“This really is a unique montage of items,” Miller said. “They’re absolutely beautiful, and you won’t find them anywhere else.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.